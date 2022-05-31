The very first trailer has premiered for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio, giving us the first look at the upcoming retelling of the classic story in motion. The new Pinocchio film follows in the footsteps of other live-action remakes of Disney's animated catalog, joining a list of films that include the likes of Aladdin and Mulan.

Even though it is live-action, both the trailer and the previously revealed images have shown an attention to detail in the adaptation that truly tries to capture the magic of the original animated feature, which is demonstrated no better than the look of the puppet they used for Pinnochio, which looks like the old design was simply ripped from the page and given an extra dimension. The film has had a long development, having originally been announced back in 2015. Production for the film wrapped in 2021.

The film's trailer shines, showcasing stunning visuals and the kind of enchanting fairy tale world viewers have come to expect from Disney. The bulk of it follows Geppetto (Tom Hanks) building his little wooden puppet and wishing on a star for his creation to come to life. Following sweeping shots of the rest of the film's all star cast, with the blend of humans and CGI creations, the trailer ends on Cynthia Erivo's Blue Fairy waving her wand and granting Geppetto's wish.

With a cast that includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, this film is set up to be one of the most memorable remakes Disney has ever done. On top of that, Luke Evans is playing the evil Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, an all-new character that has been made specifically for this adaptation.)

The upcoming Pinocchio remake is being directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also directed the 2009 CGI-rendition of The Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey, so he is no stranger to adapting these iconic stories for a new audience. Zemeckis also serves as the co-writer on the film alongside producer Chris Weitz, who also has experience turning old animated Disney pictures and making them live action, having also written the 2015 Cinderella remake by Oscar-nominated director Kenneth Branagh.

Weitz and his longtime partner Andrew Miano also serve as producers on Pinocchio via their Depth of Field banner along with Zemeckis' company ImageMovers. The film is produced by Depth of Field, ImageMovers, and Walt Disney Pictures. This is not the only film based on the the popular fairly tale in development, with Guillermo del Toro directing a stop-motion adaptation set to arrive on Netflix at the end of 2022.

Pinocchio is set to release on Disney+ this September. You can check out the brand-new trailer and poster for the upcoming live-action remake down below:

