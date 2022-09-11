Pinocchio is structured similarly to one of Aesop's Fables in that its has an overt thesis tied to its tale: Don't behave badly, or bad things will happen to you. It's not a particularly objectionable message, and has proven its ability to stand the test of time. The iconic story is still being brought to life on film more than 80 years after the Disney classic hit theaters, and almost a century and a half since the novel was published. It's a story filled not only with magic, captured more eloquently in some adaptations than others, but also a moral message that might serve as a northern star for children as they come across the countless crossroads they will face on their odyssey of growing up. But as outwardly un-condemnable as the message might seem, it has some major flaws that might misguide children as they try to navigate their still unfamiliar world. Pinocchio has sinister subtext that preaches blind acceptance, one that refuses to differentiate between enacting and understanding.

Pinocchio is, like all children, a blank slate abruptly brought into a complex world. The blue fairy grants him life as an accelerated infant would experience it. Sure he can walk and talk, but he has no understanding of the intricacies of the world that surrounds him. His obliviousness is often played as comedy, but it means that he has no comprehension of right and wrong. He is told to listen to his conscience, in the form of an absolutely useless Jiminy Cricket who is repeatedly unavailable for consult, who tells him to avoid temptations but never explains what temptations are and how they might lure him into wrongdoing.

He wants to listen to Geppetto when the clockmaker tells him to go to school, but never understands what values he might gain from an education, leading him to fail to comprehend the difference when Honest John seduces the puppet boy into joining the theater. Pinocchio is expected to get through his first days in the world without understanding of the nature of the values people (and fairies and crickets) try to instill in him. And this complete disconnect from what is right and what is wrong is what lures him into affiliation with the evil people (and foxes) that embody the consequences of his alleged misbehavior.

A Lack of Understanding

This lack of understanding makes it relatively disturbing when Pinocchio gets punished. He is unaware of why attending school is more desirable than skipping and joining Stromboli's troupe, yet the story punishes Pinocchio by having the ringmaster abduct him and lock him in a cage. He doesn't understand how the pleasures on the aptly named Pleasure Island only function on a surface level and are ultimately detrimental to his health and development, yet he nearly gets turned into donkey and shipped to the salt mines for his actions. It feels immoral to punish Pinocchio because he never understands the consequences of his decisions, nor the benefits of the ones he forgoes, yet the story chooses to turn him into a helpless stand-in for those who ought to know better.

It is easy to explain away this aspect of the tale by attributing it to a desire for streamlined storytelling. Pinocchio was created to represent the ordinary, an emblem of what it takes for a child to earn their status as virtuous. So some might argue that an explicit depiction of his learning what's right and wrong isn't essential. But a child's interpretation of the film is likely to differ from an adult's, due to the fact that they are prone to be unfamiliar with the nature of good and bad. Pinocchio's tale might influence a child to do what they are told is right, but it won't provide them with the wisdom of how to navigate unfamiliar situations and come to such a conclusion. Just the same as Pinocchio's inability to understand why the actions indulged upon on Pleasure Island could be destructive is a child's inability to understand what the ethical option might be in a situation they were never told about. Knowing what individual actions are right and wrong is far less important than knowing what morals mean and how to implement them when the unencountered inevitably comes calling, which is the case in every situation Pinocchio finds himself in.

Blind Faith Can Be Problematic

This prioritizing of action over understanding can be detrimental for kids who might end up taking the word of the untrustworthy. Those who can't differentiate between moral and amoral are prone to falling victim to poor advice. Children might trust the messages of people who don't actually know what they are talking about because they are unable to adequately weigh their own options, and end up finding themselves in undesirable situations resulting from doing what they were told was the right thing. Even a blind acceptance of a positive message can undermine the point because the positive nature of the message is most likely lost in translation. Pinocchio is encouraged to trust his conscience, but his conscience has yet to be formed. It can't function because its hasn't had any experience and only has been given tidbits of advice (and it's constantly somewhere else because Jiminy Cricket is completely incapable). Pinocchio can't differentiate the advice of Geppetto from the words of everyone else because his conscience hasn't been taught nor allowed to reason for itself.

And on top of all of that, the story of Pinocchio, especially Disney's 1940 movie, is terrifying. Getting kidnapped by Stromboli and being eaten by Monstro are chilling enough, but the sight of children being turned into donkeys is downright disturbing. The unsettling imagery means the message packs more of a punch, but it makes the movies feel like it is trying to scare the adolescent viewers into "behaving." The story ends up feeling like an "or else" fable, the type of inevitable outcome that is usually told to be the result of only a minor infraction. It feels like children may be terrified into doing what they are told is right thing rather than inspired to figure it out for themselves. They are scared into abiding by something they don't understand, and may eventually be left clueless when they no longer have someone to continually guide them down the right path.

Its very probable that the wayward messages embedded into Pinocchio were put there unintentionally. The original intent was likely to tell a magical tale of wooden boy learning what it takes to become worthy of being real. But the end result is one that feels misguided, one that might unintentionally instill undesirable notions in the heads of some of the younger viewers. But at least they may learn never to put their faith into Jiminy Cricket, because there's no chance that choice would turn out well.