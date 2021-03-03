Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped to voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney's live-action Pinocchio movie, while Cynthia Erivo is set to play the Blue Fairy.

Robert Zemeckis is directing the film, which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the kindly old man who creates Pinocchio, who will be voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora and Ulysses). The Blue Fairy is a magical being who fulfills Geppetto’s wish and transforms Pinocchio into a real boy before accompanying him and Jiminy Cricket on some of their adventures.

Elsewhere, Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) has signed on to voice Honest John, while Oscar-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas) will lend her gravelly voice to the new character of Sofia the Seagull. Disney's Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans will play the Coachman.

pinocchio-movie-cynthia-erivo-blue-fairy
Images via NatGeo/Disney

RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to Star in Feminist Anthology Series 'Roar' on Apple TV+

Zemeckis will direct from a script he co-wrote with Chris Weitz, and the Oscar-winning filmmaker will combine live-action with state-of-the-art visual effects. Weitz and his longtime partner Andrew Miano will produce Pinocchio via their Depth of Field banner along with Zemeckis' company Imagemovers. Production is slated to start next month in the U.K. and the film is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime next year.

Gordon-Levitt is perfectly cast here, as he gives off Big Jiminy Cricket Energy, and I love that Erivo has been cast as the Blue Fairy, who is depicted as white and blonde in Disney's 1940 animated movie. There's simply no reason that the Blue Fairy can't be Black, so I applaud the studio's effort to diversify the cast.

Erivo is coming off a pair of Oscar nominations for Harriet, and she was last seen in The Outsider on HBO, whereas Gordon-Levitt recently starred in a pair of Netflix movies -- Project Power and the streamer's Oscar contender The Trial of the Chicago 7. Both actors also have new TV shows on the way, as Gordon-Levitt stars in the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman, while Erivo plays Aretha Franklin in NatGeo's Genius. TheWrap broke the news of her casting.

 

KEEP READING: The Top 10 Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies Ranked

South Park Vaccination Special screenshot
'South Park Vaccination Special' Clip Teases Town Chaos Over the Vaccine

Shots, shots, shots!
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1527 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider