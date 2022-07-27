It’s been a while since we last heard of Pinocchio. The first-look images were unveiled back in June, and up to this point all Netflix had released were the stills and a teaser that showcase what is sure to be a distinct-looking and probably dark adaptation of the classic story. Today, however, we finally got a first full trailer for the Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water) adventure, and it provides a deeper look into the movie that is set to premiere in December. Once again, the story will center around a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magic wish and embarks on an epic journey to try to transform himself into a real boy.

In the trailer, Ewan McGregor lends his voice to the narration about the very special wooden boy who was created in the likeness of Geppetto's late son. The whimsical trailer is filled with somber tones, set amidst bright beautiful moments that are perfectly in line with the live-action wonders Del Toro has created in the past. In addition to McGregor, who voices Sebastian J. Cricket, David Bradley voices Geppetto, Greggory Mann is Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz is Count Volpe, Tilda Swinton is the Fairy with Turquoise Hair, Finn Wolfhard is Candlewick, and Ron Perlman is Podestà.

The stop-motion adventure’s director Del Toro is no stranger to the use of impressive techniques. The two-time Academy Award nominee is known for blending practical and digital effects, which often result in stunning-looking productions. That’s why Netflix trusted the filmmaker to bring to life such an important title of the world’s most famous fairy tale classics. The original Pinocchio 2D animated movie, released in 1940, was released by Disney and became the first to win an Academy Award.

Image via Netflix

This is a good year for Pinocchio fans. Aside from the Netflix stop-motion 3D animation, Disney+ is also releasing its own interpretation of Pinocchio, albeit with a lighter tone and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (The Polar Express), who is known for telling imaginative fairy tale stories across his filmography. Both Netflix and Disney+’s movies are inspired by the original 1883 character that was first featured in a French children’s novel.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio will arrive in select theaters in November and will stream on Netflix in December.

You can watch the trailer below: