It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.

As the first trailer suggested, even though the tone of this story is darker, it doesn't mean that it doesn't have heart. Love is the center of the tale, but there are also other themes that the new trailer suggests the movie will approach. In a sinister encounter with a chimera, Pinocchio (voiced by David Bradley) gets questioned about life and how much his loved ones will exist on Earth, something that directly impacts his decision of not wanting to be a burden. The chimera — which takes over the classic fairy godmother post in this story — tasks Jiminy Cricket (Ewan McGregor) with guiding Pinocchio on the legendary adventure.

Pinocchio Trailer Makes it Clear The Movie is Already a Must-Watch

Also, we can’t ignore the breathtaking production values of the adventure, with its stop-motion art planned and executed to the very last detail. Whether the movie is good or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s safe to say that the production design of the animated feature already stands out as one of the best from this year. Another interesting choice worth commenting on was to depict the title character resembling more a piece of wood than a real boy, which instantly sets him apart from the world around him – one of the biggest themes of the original story.

Image via Netflix

Pinocchio, Dark Fantasy, and Guillermo Del Toro's Legacy

This is hardly the first time that Guillermo Del Toro has made a fairy tale story the center of the production. The Mexican filmmaker is known for having fun with elements of dark fantasy and horror. One of his most famous early works was in Pan’s Labyrinth, which is widely considered a top-tier fairy tale for adults. Del Toro’s vision was also celebrated with The Shape of Water becoming a top contender during the awards season in 2018, and winning the Best Picture award at the Oscars.

Pinocchio is, of course, based on the Italian classic tale from the late 19th century by author Carlo Collodi. The story became a cultural landmark after Disney adapted it into a 2D-animated adventure in 1940 that made history as the first animated feature ever to win an Academy Award. The 2022 live-action version starring Tom Hanks wasn’t as well received by critics and general audiences, though: It stands at a 27% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aside from McGregor and Mann, the star-studded voice cast of Pinocchio also features David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman.

Netflix premieres Pinocchio on December 9.

You can watch the trailer below: