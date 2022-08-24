A new trailer for Disney's remake of Pinocchio has been released which showcases familiar classic imagery that fans may recognize, while also giving the story a new live-action twist. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 8.

The trailer opens with a narration by Stromboli, played in the film by Giuseppe Battiston, as he introduces Pinocchio, who appears identical to his animated counterpart, as the eighth wonder of the world. Given what has been provided by the trailer, the remake appears to follow the same story beats of the original film with Pinocchio being brought to life by the Blue Fairy, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. The trailer also teases more of Jiminy Cricket, voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, whose performance carries a close likeness to the original voice by Cliff Edwards. Two other characters many may recognize are "Honest" John, a deceptive anthropomorphic fox voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, and Gideon, a silent cat. Given Key's past comedic performances, his portrayal of the sneaky and conniving fox may provide plenty of laughs for audiences as he serves as a fun contrast to Pinocchio's naivety.

Alongside the return of recognizable characters, the trailer also features a new rendition of the Academy Award-winning song 'When You Wish Upon a Star." The trailer also teases familiar locations from the classic with the presence of Pleasure Island, which those who grew up with the original film may remember as the horrifying location that turns children into donkeys. Whether the darkness of the animated classic will be retained in the remake remains to be seen, however. In a touching moment from the footage, Pinocchio is seen holding Gepetto's hand as he is told, "You will always be my real boy," which showcases the emotional core of the story that will resonate with audiences.

From the footage provided from the trailer, it appears that the film does an effective job of reminding audiences about the beloved animated classic while also offering its own twist. Alongside the appearance of familiar characters that fans can recognize from the original film, the live-action Pinocchio will also provide its own original spin to the story with several new characters such as Sofia the Seagull, voiced by Lorraine Bracco, and Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le, her marionette puppet. The film will also feature new renditions of classic songs from the original film while also providing new and original music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. With the film premiering on the streaming service in a few weeks, the timeless tale can be re-introduced to a new generation of Disney fans in a brand-new way.

The original Pinocchio came out in 1940 and remains an important film in Disney's library due to its innovative animation and timeless themes, despite initially disappointing at the box office. The new film comes in the wave of live-action re-imaginings of classic animated Disney films and will be followed by Peter Pan & Wendy, which also debuts on Disney+, and The Little Mermaid, which splashes into theaters next year.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future), Pinocchio will debut on Disney+ on September 8. Check out the official trailer for the film below: