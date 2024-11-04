Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Twisted Childhood Universe has taken a major step by adding two horror icons to its upcoming feature Pinocchio: Unstrung. Robert Englund, who terrified a generation as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise, and Barbarian star Richard Brake have boarded the feature which will introduce a version of the wooden puppet unlike anything that has been seen before on the big screen.

The movie based on the fan-favorite classic character marks another entry in the franchise that began with 2023's Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While details about the role of the Nightmare of the Elm Street star are kept tightly under wraps, Variety reveals, Brake is playing the key role of Geppetto, the creator/father of Pinocchio. It’ll be interesting to see the twists and turns Geppetto and Pinocchio’s relationship takes in the slasher feature.

'Pinocchio: Unstrung' Will Blend Horror with Humor

Close

“Not only is the script dark, twisted, and gory, it’s also at times very funny,” Brake said in a statement. Further adding “Todd Masters and his team have created incredible practical effects. Audiences are in for a crazy ride.” While plot details are scarce, the movie will follow a young boy James, who learns of his grandfather Geppetto’s deadly secret, a wooden doll, Pinocchio. The movie will also feature an actual fully practical doll, designed by Emmy-winning artist Todd Masters, who revealed:

“This version is still a little puppet’s pursuit to becoming a boy… but the way he becomes one, is extremely gnarly… and frankly, very fun.”

The new details further indicate that the budget may be much higher for this installment than for previous entries in the horror franchise. “Our movie flips everything you know about Pinocchio on its head,” Frake-Waterfield said about the slasher. “We have an incredibly talented cast and crew working on this. We are heavily relying on practical effects for all of the deaths and creature work. I can’t wait for the world to meet Pinocchio.”

Pinocchio: Unstrung will mark the third film in the franchise after Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its successful sequel. Other movies in the franchise, still under development are Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and more, as these slasher monsters will come together to wreak havoc in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

Pinocchio: Unstrung will crawl into theaters at some point next year. Watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

