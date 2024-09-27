After the release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II, the Poohniverse continues to move. One of the stars from the sequel, Scott Chambers, has provided a couple of updates about the future of the series through his Instagram account. One of these updates states that the upcoming Pinocchio: Unstrung will begin filming in three weeks. This would line up with previous reports that claimed that the next installment from the horrifying franchise would make its way to the big screen next year. Yet another character from a popular tale for children will come back with a dark twist thanks to the minds behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield will be the filmmaker behind the upcoming scary story featuring the wooden boy who desires to become a human being. It's safe to say that Pinocchio: Unstrung will go in a very different direction than the one taken by Walt Disney Animation Studios for their adaptation. Frake-Waterfield recently worked on the main Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, as the universe centered around monsters continues to expand. Pinocchio: Unstrung will allow the director to take his mind off the violent bear and his frightening friends while he takes charge of the next installment of his popular franchise.

The budget for Pinocchio: Unstrung is said to be higher than the ones used for previous installments of the franchise. This increase would be a testament to the success of the series that started with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. While more monsters contiued to be introduced in their own movies, Frake-Waterfield is getting ready to bring them together in an upcoming movie. In the meantime, development continues for titles such as Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning.

What's Next for the Twisted Childhood Cinematic Universe?

Close

Pinocchio: Unstrung will introduce a version of the wooden puppet unlike anything that has been seen before on the big screen. The antagonist will be part of the vision Rhys Frake-Waterfield has created for the future of his franchise. The monsters will be reunited in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. The humans of this world will need to combine their best efforts in order to fight against the creatures that have come to attack the survivors. The crossover is also expected to premiere on the big screen next year, before the team shift their focus towards a third Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey movie.

Pinocchio: Unstrung will crawl into theaters at some point next year. Watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Release Date March 26, 2024 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chambers , Ryan Oliva , Tallulah Evans , Simon Callow , Eddy MacKenzie Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Matt Leslie , A.A. Milne Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions Distributor(s) ITN Distribution Expand

