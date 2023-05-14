Westerns are an American pastime forged in history by legendary stars such as John Wayne and Clint Eastwood as well as the masterful direction of filmmakers like John Ford, Howard Hawks and John Sturges. While roles of heroic cowboys and ruthless outlaws were the main appeal of Western films, notable actresses including Claire Trevor and Angie Dickinson, played just as vital of a role in establishing the classic genre.

Even though most female roles are portrayed to be damsels in distress, actresses of the Western genre like Linda Darnell, Yvonne De Carlo and Jean Arthur are just a few who broke through the stereotypical mold of women in the Wild West. From The Searchers' star Vera Miles to Wayne's frequent co-star, Maureen O'Hara, these are 10 classic actresses who were crucial pioneers of the Western genre.

1 Vera Miles

Born in Oklahoma, Miles was a former Miss Kansas beauty queen who moved to Los Angeles in 1949 where she earned minor roles in various films and television. By the 1950s, she was under contract with Warner Bros. and starred alongside her husband, Gordon Scott, as his love interest in Tarzan's Hidden Jungle. She went on to sign a five-year deal with Hitchcock and was publicized as the director's next blonde starlet to replace Grace Kelly.

Miles is most notably known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller, Psycho, but she also starred in two of the greatest Westerns of all time; The Searchers and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. In both Ford films, she appears to be a traditional female character with an unsuspecting angelic face, but instead of sitting quietly on the sidelines, she never hesitates to throw in her two cents.

2 Linda Darnell

Darnell had started modeling at a young age before transitioning into both theater and film by the time she was 13 years old. In 1936, she joined the Dallas Little Theater and dreamed of performing on the stage before ever thinking about the silver screen. Initially, Darnell was rejected by the Hollywood studios because of her age but a few years later, she became the youngest leading lady under the age of 16.

In 1940, Darnell starred in her first Western film, Brigham Young, opposite swashbuckling heartthrob, Tyrone Power who made a total of four films with Darnell including The Mask of Zorro and Blood and Sand. She went on to star in several more Westerns before appearing in Ford's 1946 film, My Darling Clementine. Darnell found most of her success outside the Western genre, but her early performances partially paved the way for more substantial female characters within the genre.

3 Angie Dickinson

Originally from North Dakota, Dickinson moved to Burbank, California with her family when she was 10 years old and as a kid, had quickly developed a love for movies. Dickinson initially found success on popular television shows like Gunsmoke and The Virginian but in 1955, Dickinson made her breakthrough performance in the Western film, Man with the Gun, starring Robert Mitchum.

Dickinson is widely recognized for her role as Feathers in Hawks' 1959 movie, Rio Bravo, starring Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson and Dickinson's childhood idol, Wayne. Compared to other female roles, Dickinson's characters have a rare combination of charm, humor and independence that correlates perfectly with her leading male characters.

4 Claire Trevor

After a successful run on Broadway, Trevor made her film debut in the early Western, Life in the Raw, and between 1933 and 1938, starred in over twenty movies including Dante's Inferno, Dead End and The Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse starring Humphrey Bogart. In 1939, she co-starred with an unknown Wayne in Ford's classic, Stagecoach, and is one of few stars to have ever received top billing over The Duke.

Trevor appeared in other popular Westerns including Honky Tonk with The King of Hollywood, Clark Gable, and The Desperadoes starring Randolph Scott and Glenn Ford. She became known for her hard-boiled blondes in film noirs, winning her only Oscar for her performance in John Huston's Key Largo, but her unconventional Western roles popularized the bad girl of the Wild West making her a cornerstone of the genre.

5 Yvonne de Carlo

Born in Vancouver, de Carlo started dancing at the age of three and by the 1940s, she and her mother had moved to Los Angeles, California. She originally signed a contract with Paramount Pictures, but her career took off when she signed with Universal earning her breakthrough role in the 1945 film, Salome, Where She Danced. She went on to star in several Technicolor Westerns for Universal including Frontier Gal and Black Bart with Dan Duryea.

After her husband was injured as a stuntman on How the West Was Won, de Carlo took any part to make ends meet and Western star, Wayne, offered her a supporting role in Ford's Western comedy, McLinktock! She made guest appearances in Western shows like Death Valley Days and Bonanza before starring in her most famous role as Lily Munster in the hit sitcom, The Munsters.

6 Dorothy Malone

Dorothy Malone was born in Chicago but grew up in Dallas, Texas, and attended Southern Methodist University to study nursing. While performing in a play at SMU, she was spotted by a talent scout, and a few weeks later, she was offered a 13-week contract plus a six-year option with RKO Pictures. She made her film debut in 1943 and her first big role was playing a bookshop employee in the film noir, The Big Sleep.

Malone made two Westerns at Warner Bros., South of St. Louis and Colorado Territory, both with Joel McCrea before working as a freelance actress. She continued to star in hit Westerns including The Man from Nevada, Five Guns West and Law and Order as Ronald Reagan's love interest. Malone's Western characters were some of the first female roles to contain masculine characteristics and qualities such as handling a rifle and donning pants over a conventional dress causing a pinnacle turn in traditional female parts in Westerns.

7 Olivia de Havilland

In 1934, 18-year-old British-American actress, Olivia de Havilland signed a five-year contract with Warner Bros. and made her silver screen debut in A Midsummer Night's Dream the following year. She got her first big break appearing in the swashbuckling adventure, Captain Blood, with a new contract player, Errol Flynn, who became her frequent co-star and close friend.

The stars' undeniable on-screen chemistry and versatile talent led to them starring in iconic films such as The Adventures of Robin Hood,Dodge City and They Died With Their Boots On. De Havilland established the strong but tolerant and compassionate female role in Westerns and paved the way for her most famous role as Melanie Hamilton in the classic movie, Gone With the Wind, which earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

8 Shelley Winters

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Winters grew up in New York where she started working as a model and a brief run on Broadway. At 16, she moved to Los Angeles and signed a long-term contract with Columbia Pictures appearing in various romantic comedies and dramas before starring in her first Western, Red River, with Wayne and Montgomery Clift.

Winters went on to star alongside James Stewart in the box office smash hit, Winchester '73, which today, is considered to be an essential classic Western. She broke into Hollywood as a Blonde Bombshell type, but she soon grew tired of the limited, sexpot roles and her performance in A Place in the Sun, earned her more significant parts.

9 Jean Arthur

While modeling in New York, Arthur was discovered by Fox Film Studios and made her first film appearance in Ford's 1923 silent film, Cameo Kirby. Arthur successfully transitioned into the Talkies and was successful in screwball comedies and starred in several of Frank Capra's films including Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Mr. Deeds Goes to Town starring Gary Cooper.

Arthur reunited with Cooper in Cecil B. DeMille's 1936 Western, The Plainsman, as frontierswoman, Calamity Jane. When her contract with Columbia Pictures expired in 1944, she turned down almost every film role the next few years only accepting two offers; Billy Wilder's A Foreign Affair and the quintessential 1953 Western, Shane, as Alan Ladd's homestead wife. The movie ended up being Arthur's biggest box office success and unfortunately, her final film performance.

10 Maureen O'Hara

Born in Dublin, Ireland, O'Hara had aspired to be an actress at a young age and trained at both the Rathmines Theater Company and Abbey Theater before appearing with actor, Charles Laughton, in Hitchcock's 1939 film Jamaica Inn. Laughton was so impressed by O'Hara that he had RKO Pictures cast her opposite him in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She went on to sign a contract with RKO and eventually earned the nickname, The Queen of Technicolor.

O'Hara is a staple of the Western genre who was known for playing passionate but level-headed heroines in films such as Buffalo Bill and The Redhead from Wyoming.She's also remembered forher collaborations with director, Ford and her frequent co-star, Wayne who were good friends up until Wayne's death. O'Hara and Wayne made a total of five films together including Rio Grande, andMcLintock!

