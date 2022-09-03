The 1978 creature feature is sinking its teeth into a brand-new quality as Piranha is coming to 4K Ultra HD from Scream Factory later this year, according to a report from Bloody Disgusting. The film, which is now available to pre-order, will be released on November 1.

The 4K Ultra HD restoration of the film comes from the film's original camera negative which will offer fans the opportunity to watch in a way they have never seen before with stunning new quality. In addition to the upgrade, the new release will also come with additional bonus content for fans to engage with, which will be available on the second disc of the release. The film will include an audio commentary from B-movie legend Roger Corman, who executive produced the film, and another from director Joe Dante (Gremlins) and producer Jon Davison.

Additional bonus content for the film includes behind-the-scenes footage, photo galleries, bloopers, trailers, radio and TV spots, and “The Making Of Piranha," which includes interviews with the cast and crew behind the film. The 4K Blu-ray will also come with additional scenes that were initially shown in the TV version of the film. As fans anticipated watching the film in 4K Ultra HD, the new release of Piranha will be available to purchase in both a standard release and a collector's edition that will come with an exclusive limited edition poster and five pins.

Piranha initially swam its way into theaters in 1978 during a wave of creature features that were produced following the record-breaking success of Jaws, which became the highest grossing film of all time. Despite its unfavorable reception by some critics at the time, the film became a success at the box office and led to a sequel in 1982 titled Piranha II: The Spawning, which was the feature directorial debut of director James Cameron. Since its release, Piranha has gained a cult status among fans for its fun take on the genre and was remade in 2010 with the release of Piranha 3D, which capitalized on the popular 3D trend of the time. Now with the release of the film in 4K Ultra HD, fans can go back and watch where it all began.

Piranha will be available for fans on November 1. Check out the official trailer for the film below: