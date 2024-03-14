Pirates are a subject that fascinates many. They were thieves who prowled the Seven Seas during the Golden Age of Piracy, which lasted from the 1650s to the 1730s. This 80-year period was when lots of trading was going on in the Atlantic, what with the Europeans newly making land there and all. Thus, the Atlantic was ripe for the picking for anyone who wanted to plunder some loot.

Logically, pirates have been the subject of many movies, although some are better than others. There are multiple options to choose from: some offer different twists on the formula, while others prefer to stick to the status quo. While many are good in their own way, a handful of pirate movies have become iconic in the years since their release and are likely to be remembered for generations to come.

10 'Hook' (1991)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Hook is a movie that, for some reason, was panned by critics but adored by audiences. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it stars Robin Williams, adored by many as the ultimate comedic icon. The movie is a sequel to J. M. Barrie's classic play and novel Peter Pan, of which several movies have also been made. While typical adaptations of the work follow Peter as a boy who never grew up, Hook shows Peter as a middle-aged man who is returning to Neverland after spending time in the real world and aging like normal people do.

Silly but well-intentioned and unashamedly fantastical, Hook is a fitting sequel to a classic story and features some great nostalgic moments. Like many other Spielberg movies, Hook is heartwarming and relatable, telling a story about the importance of never losing one's inner child, especially considering adulthood already demands so much from everyone. So what if the critics didn't like it? Like the best pirates, Hook is subversive and unafraid to go against the norm.

9 'The Pirate' (1948)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

The Pirate is a musical film starring the iconic Gene Kelly. In this movie, he stars as Serafin, a fictional circus performer who whisks a young woman named Manuela, played by the equally legendary Judy Garland, away for a life of adventure. While initially resistant, Manuela eventually falls for Serafin. However, a man named Don Pedro (Walter Slezak) is determined to stop this, as Manuela is supposed to marry him instead.

While far from Kelly or Garland's best musical, The Pirate still makes for a good time for both musical and pirate fans. The two protagonists are incredible together, sharing a magnetic yet endearing chemistry that elevates what could easily be a simple love story, and Cole Porter's songs are simply enchanting. The Pirate is innocent, comedic, and uplifting from start to finish. It might not be particularly daring, but at the end of the day, it doesn't need to be.

8 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli makes masterpiece after masterpiece, and it doesn't look like they'll slow down any time soon. The beautiful, creative, boundless mind of Hayao Miyazaki has given audiences worldwide a collection of some of the most imaginative and wonderful animated films available. Like his other projects, Castle in the Sky is oozing with quality, featuring sky pirates who fly around on airships rather than regular waterborne ships.

Castle in the Sky is unique, beautifully animated, and comes with the standard whimsical adventure that many expect out of Studio Ghibli. There's a genuine sense of awe and wonder here, a ridiculously contagious and adventurous spirit that leaps from the screen and into the hearts and souls of anyone fortunate enough to allow it. This is a classic story with a cool little twist, which is what makes it one of the best and most daring pirate movies out there.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Director: Gore Verbinski

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Pirates of the Caribbean is the pirate movie franchise. It's a go-to option for a lot of people. The franchise spans five movies, with a planned sixth on the way, and gives a fantastical twist to ordinary pirate stories. While the first three movies are often regarded as the best, none of them are as good as the original, The Curse of the Black Pearl. Disney really struck gold with this franchise, which is probably why they keep bringing it back.

The cast is huge and riddled with well-established actors, and the films explore common themes not only in history but also in pirate folklore. The action is stellar, and the characters are all so unique and fleshed out. The Curse of the Black Pearl has everything expected from a great pirate movie: exciting action, sweeping romance, and thrills at high sea. Anyone who's into pirates will have the best time with this movie, even if its successors can't quite match its disruptive energy.

6 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements

Image via Walt Disney

This adaptation of Treasure Island decided to opt for a completely different genre and turn the seafaring pirates into space pirates. Despite this radical change, Treasure Planet remains a fantastically underrated movie. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jim Hawkins, this animated film inserts a whole bunch of new problems that ordinary pirates would never face, such as supernovae and space whales.

What's more, it features a ton of really creative alien species, including the adorable Morph (Dane Davis), who accompanies Long John Silver (Brian Murray) in place of his signature parrot. As the name implies, rather than an island, the treasure is located on a remote planet in the galaxy. The animation is visually stunning; every frame is drawn with so much care that it's a real shame the movie never took off as much as it could have. Treasure Planet is unabashedly wild and daring, willing to completely reinvent its beloved source material. It's a remarkable pirate movie and a truly distinctive entry into the genre that has never received the recognition it deserves.

5 'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Captain Phillips is probably the only pirate movie out there based on a true story. The film follows the titular Captain Phillips (Tom Hanks) as his cargo ship is hijacked by Somali pirates. They are nothing like the fun, cutlass-wielding, peg-leg-wearing seafarers—these are pirates with automatic weapons who are out for blood. Piracy is very much still alive, although it is more common in certain regions of the world, particularly off the Horn of Africa, where the film takes place.

This movie is nothing short of a masterpiece. Tom Hanks delivers an incredible performance as Captain Phillips, expertly supported by Barkhad Abdi, who delivers quite a frightening and convincing role in his first on-screen performance. Aside from the acting achievements, Captain Phillips is tense and rewarding, with a great ending and fantastic action based primarily on using wits rather than brute force. It's a truly disruptive entry into the pirate genre, made for a modern audience with higher stakes.

4 'Muppet Treasure Island' (1996)

Directed by Brian Henson

Muppet Treasure Island is one of dozens of movie adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island. The catch is that this one, of course, stars the Muppets in a whimsical, musical journey across the sea. The movie features classic characters like Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Rizzo the Rat, Statler and Waldorf, and Gonzo playing different roles, and a handful of new characters, too, such as the legendary Tim Curry playing Long John Silver.

Being the Muppets, there are also some hilarious moments, including Long John Silver carrying around a talking lobster rather than a talking parrot. The songs are super catchy and the movie is endlessly fun right from the get-go. With memorable tunes like "Cabin Fever" and "Shiver My Timbers," Muppet Treasure Island will make audiences laugh and sing right along with the characters. Plus, who doesn't love a good pirate story? Especially one that's been in circulation for so long.

3 'Treasure Island' (1950)

Directed by Byron Haskin

Out of all the adaptations of Treasure Island, this one has got to be the best. Even though it's over 70 years old, it still holds up just as much as it did then. No other adaptation of the story has come even close to the amount of quality that this one has. The production value in this movie is honestly really impressive considering the technological limitations at the time of its production, and there isn't a single dull moment to be found throughout.

Treasure Island is the greatest adaptation of Stevenson's novel. It's a shame that people today don't seem to talk about it enough. It features all of the bells and whistles that people think of when they think of the idea of a pirate: eye patches, peg legs, mutiny, pirate booty, swords, and the freedom to do whatever one wants. This movie and the original novel are primarily where most common pirate tropes come from, regardless of how historically accurate they are. It's a must-see for any cinephile, not just for pirate fans.

2 'The Goonies' (1985)

Director: Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

The Goonies features an adventurous group of kids from a small coastal town recently bought by a large corporation that intends to bulldoze their homes to make room for a golf course. Realizing that they will all have to move away and may never see each other again, they decide to search for the long-lost treasure of the infamous pirate One-Eyed Willie, which is supposedly buried nearby.

While the movie doesn't become super pirate-like until the end, it's still a wild ride and a marvelous tale of friendship and childhood. It's one of the most iconic 80s movies because it's so simple yet super effective. The Goonies themselves are all unique and memorable, played by some big names like Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin, and Corey Feldman. Sweet and earnest, The Goonies is an ode to childhood and the wild sense of hope and excitement that comes with the greatest adventures, an excellent pirate-themed movie that stands as a timeless classic.

1 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Director: Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Princess Bride is the perfect balance between a fairy tale and a thrilling pirate adventure. Framed as a bedtime story told by a grandfather to his sick grandson, the film follows the adventures of former farmhand Westley, who seeks to rescue his love, Princess Buttercup, from the odious Prince Humperdinck. Not much of the movie takes place at sea, but it doesn't have to because it's amazing all the same.

The romance between Westley and Buttercup is heartwarming, and the movie's message about love still holds true nearly 40 years later. The Princess Bride is not only funny and witty, but also adventurous, entertaining, sweeping, and just plain fun, a masterpiece of the fantasy genre that keeps surprising with each turn. This movie has got something for everyone, and it hasn't aged a bit. There isn't a single wasted line of dialogue, and it'll likely go down in history as perhaps one of the greatest movies of all time.

