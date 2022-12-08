Thanks to its engaging storyline and unique characters (as well as incredible costuming and set design), the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is still one of the most prized and beloved by international moviegoers. Standing the test of time, the collection of Walt Disney films still holds up to this day as one of the most remarkable fantasy sagas out there.

Much like PotC, The Hunger Gamesremains one of the most iconic franchises to date. And when we look back at both these incredible sagas, it leaves us wondering how awesome it'd be to see the two worlds colliding. From Caryna Smith (Kaya Scodelario) to Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), there are some potential Hunger Games champs from the PotC franchise.

Carina Smyth

Kaya Scodelario's Carina Smyth, who was introduced as the daughter of Hector Barbossa in the latest installment of the franchise, is a woman of science. An astronomy and mathematics enthusiast who is very keen on learning new stuff and expanding her knowledge, Carina is a clever and witty character.

While her brains would be unquestionably useful in the game, not much is known about Smith's fighting skills as she was never seen engaging in physical fights, which ultimately makes us wonder if that would be a major liability for the character.

James Norrington

With one of the best character arcs out there, James Norrington (Jack Davenport) is possibly one of the most dedicated and hardworking individuals in the PotC franchise, and this would likely get him relatively far in the game, even if he doesn't thrive with a sword.

Although the character knows how to fight, his biggest assets would likely rely on his character. Untrustworthy to a flaw (especially when it comes to pirates), Norrington would be extremely attentive and observant of those around him, studying every step of his adversaries along the way. Although he holds those he loves in a special place, the snobbish and cunning character would not be afraid of putting himself first in that dynamic.

Will Turner

William Turner's (Orlando Bloom) kindness is not to be mistaken for weakness. While the character may have appeared soft and slightly naive at the beginning of the franchise, he matured relatively quickly and slowly adjusted into the best version of himself in an amazing character development journey.

Heroic and noble, Bloom's charming PotC counterpart is one of the most brilliant masters of the sword fight — he surely knows how to handle a sword (plus how to make one), which would ultimately benefit him greatly throughout the Hunger Games.

Captain Hector Barbossa

As for the beloved character Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), it isn't hard to register that he would probably succeed in the game, even if just in making his way out alive somehow — for all we know, he was dead once and managed to come back bringing his entire team with him.

A bold fighter with lots of experience, Rush's good ol' pirate and former Captain of The Black Pearl would probably end up surprising many with his sharp skills, strong will, and assertiveness, which would likely come across as alarming and would scare other contestants off.

Elizabeth Swann

Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann is one of the smartest characters of the Pirates of the Caribbean bunch, and there is no doubt that her cleverness would get her far. While beauty won't get anyone anywhere in such a macabre game, Swann's most valuable qualities rely on her brains and two handfuls of courage.

Although she may not be the greatest fighter, Elizabeth's determined and headstrong personality would likely play a huge part in her survival. On top of that, she's incredibly strategic and comes up with great plans, which would make her a potential winner.

Davy Jones

One of the most ruthless pirates out there, Bill Nighy's implacable Davy Jones holds great potential when it comes to winning the games. With an intimidating, aggressive demeanor, Jones is not afraid to take everyone down if it means he comes out on top, which is a trait that would make him an unstoppable player.

In addition to all of this, the Captain of the Flying Dutchman is a very good fighter too, and the fact that other contestants would have to find his heart in order to kill him ultimately makes Davy Jones even more untouchable of an adversary.

Captain Jack Sparrow

When it comes to luck, all odds are (usually) in Jack's favor. A survivor at his core, Sparrow navigates from one challenge to the other. There are seemingly no limits to his calm but collected, witty demeanor, which is often what makes him such a great character.

While The Black Pearl's Captain may not be the most intelligent out of all, he is actually quite knowledgeable and wise, plus his trickster nature would probably get him far. A master of improvisation who is always one step ahead, the legendary pirate would likely have a good time at the games.

Tia Dalma

Between being a witch doctor, fortune-teller, and the literal immortal sea goddess Calypso, Tia Dalma (Naomi Harris) would obviously be a worthy contestant in these deadly games. A practitioner of voodoo, this powerful witch would have the fantasy world at her feet.

While Tia Dalma may not have the skills to engage in physical battles and sword fights in the conventional way that pirates do, the mysterious character would probably be a winner thanks to her incredible witchcraft abilities.

