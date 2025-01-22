Pirates of the Caribbean is a franchise that lost its way, starting strong with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, single-handedly reviving the swashbuckling genre, before falling prey to too many supernatural elements and too much of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. The talk of a sixth installment has long been bandied about, with rumors of an all-female cast and even a return for Depp, if he wants it. The wise choice for Disney would be to drop the idea altogether and leave the franchise in the grave it dug for itself in No Man's Land with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. But it's hard to walk away from an enterprise that's garnered over $4.5 billion to date, so it's a foregone conclusion that Disney will dig up the corpse for another kick at the zombie monkey. And when, not if, they move ahead with a sixth installment, they need to resist the urge to revive Captain Jack Sparrow. Blasphemy? Perhaps, but they've already proven it can be done.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Is a Master Class in How to Botch a Sure Thing

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is a film that, by rights, shouldn't have succeeded. The swashbuckling pirate movie was bereft of life at the time, with the infamous debacle that is 1995's Cutthroat Island delivering the final blow. There was little in the way of buzz, only doomsayers preemptively throwing the film onto the burning heap of fire that was their failed attempts at turning their famed theme park attractions into live-action features (The Country Bears, we hardly knew ye). It was also the first Walt Disney Studios movie to be rated PG-13, a bold move, no matter how ridiculous it may sound (and it does), for a studio that prides itself on entertainment for the whole family.

Yet the film defied the naysayers' gloomy predictions to emerge as a huge hit, landing in the top 5 of the worldwide box office earnings for 2003 and launching Depp into the stratosphere with his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. The film was a savvy mix of excellent casting, fun, bold set pieces, a winning (and original) screenplay, and a straightforward, easily understandable narrative. More importantly, it had a healthy balance of screen time for the characters. But with each sequential film in the franchise, the narrative grew increasingly convoluted, and while Jack Sparrow was a huge part of the first film's success, Disney made the mistake of attributing a larger portion of that success to the character as opposed to those other key elements, and increased Sparrow's presence in its sequels. Soon, songs were being sung, hearts were in boxes, ships were in a mirror world, or something, and Sparrow's antics became tiresome.

'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' Can Succeed Without Sparrow