‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot on the Way from ‘Chernobyl’ Writer

With all the reboots and remakes on the way from the major studios, at least Pirates of the Caribbean’s ship has sailed, right? Wrong! Despite five installments of the franchise, and Johnny Depp’s fading star, Disney wants more, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not with Depp, necessarily, but under the tutelage of writer Ted Elliot and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Elliot co-wrote the screenplays for the first four Pirates films. Mazin also has a writing credit on the new Charlie’s Angels, due for release next month.

A sixth Pirates film, Disney hopes, will inject new life into a series that has already grossed $4.56 billion combined. Attempts at rebooting it in 2018 stalled when Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick, hired to pen the script, left the project earlier this year.

It’s now in the hands of Elliot and Mazin to build a new story from scratch. How much this next film with connect to the previous five is yet to seen, as it’s in the early stages of development. And, because Disney is behind it, expect more writers to get in on the action down the road as well.

Regardless of the critical response to the recent Pirates films, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales still grossed close to $800 million globally, which was down a couple hundred million from the previous swashbuckling adventures the buccaneer blockbusters brought us, but that kind of box office return confirms that fans are still interested in this stuff. Not until one of these movies shipwrecks with audiences will Disney make it walk the plank for good (apologies).

Not surprisingly, producer Jerry Bruckheimer will be behind the sequel/reboot once again. Bruckheimer is looking to bounce back after Ang Lee‘s recent Will Smith starrer, Gemini Man—which Bruckheimer produced—took a hard flop with filmgoers and critics alike. Another endeavor on the high seas could be a smart move for the legendary moviemaker.