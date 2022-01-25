Get your sea legs on; a new installment of the swashbuckling family-favorite film franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean has been spotted on the horizon. Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, the films have created quite a wave in the film industry over the past 18 years. Since the release of the first film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, in 2003, audiences around the world have fallen in love with the disheveled and hilarious salty-dog characters that have stolen both our hearts and each other's treasure.

With changes brewing and rumors spreading across the internet, the sea of confusion can be hard to navigate when looking for a sliver of truth about the production. We’ve scoured uncharted waters to create this map and help you find all you need to know about the yet-to-be-named Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. Grab your compass and let it lead you through our easy-to-navigate guide.

Who Is in Pirates of the Caribbean 6's Cast?

Image via Disney

While there is no cast confirmed just yet, Kaya Scoldelario, who appeared in the fifth film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, has revealed that she is contractually signed on for a sixth installment of the film series. Her character, Carina Barbossa, was introduced in the fifth film, in which it was discovered that she is Captain Barbossa’s long-lost daughter. Bringing in a new, younger Barbossa to the cast could possibly signal where the new film is headed.

With Scoldelario’s character returning, we could assume that her beau, Henry Turner, will be back as well. Henry, portrayed by Brenton Thwaites, is the son of Will and Elizabeth Turner. He first appears in the third film when his father is made captain of the fabled ship, The Flying Dutchman. Henry eventually frees his father from the cursed ship in the fifth film, which is where the story leaves off.

Reports have spread that Margot Robbie will be starring in the new film, but this has also yet to be confirmed. When asked about the whispers of her taking a role in the new Pirates film she replied with a “Maybe… Time will tell.”

Original film favorites Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightly may be returning as the destined lovers Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann. While some speculate that their piece of the story has ended, a cutscene at the end of the fifth film hints at their possible reappearance. This is despite the lovestruck pair receiving notably less screen time as the movies progressed and shifted to focus more directly on Jack Sparrow, the beloved pirate lord trickster known for his quirky drunken movements and seemingly accidental talents.

Will Jack Sparrow Return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Image via Disney

This has been an important question for many, with polarized fans of the films on one side stating that they want Johnny Depp removed from the franchise, as he was from the Fantastic Beasts productions. Others are stating there could not be a new Pirates film without his cherished character, starting online petitions demanding his return.

Disney would be the ones to settle the argument, with production chief Sean Bailey stating in an interview that he wants to “bring a new energy and vitality” to the franchise, confirming that Depp's character is no longer a part of the plans they’ve set forth for the film series. While the character may not return physically, we do expect him to be discussed in dialogue as legends of his travels (many of which are completely fabricated stories created by Jack himself) have spread far and wide in the Pirates universe.

Without Jack, What Will Pirates of the Caribbean 6's Plot Be?

Image via Disney

If the rumors are true that Margot Robbie and Kaya Scadelario are to be the leads in the upcoming film, we can expect to see a good amount of female badassery. The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise is known to take inspiration from real pirate stories and legends, such as Blackbeard and the fabled Fountain of Youth.

With two female leads in this new film, there is a chance that the writers will reference the story of the famous female pirate duo, Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Known as two of the most ruthless female pirates to have ever lived, they led fearlessly through raids of trading sloops and fishing ships throughout the Caribbean in the early 1700s. Said to dress as men for their safety with each carrying a machete in one hand and a pistol in the other, it would be interesting to see a reference to these women’s story if there is to be a duo of fierce female buccaneers in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

It is also speculated that a redheaded female pirate character known as Redd, who is featured in the original amusement park ride, could possibly make an appearance in the new cast. Though her character has already been adapted by way of a prostitute named Scarlet residing in the pirate haven of Tortuga, the new film could continue to adapt more of her original story as the ride's auctioneer gunman.

In the last film that the franchise released, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Poseidon's trident is destroyed, breaking all curses at sea and releasing Will from his seabound prison. In the final battle against Captain Salazar, the cunning Captain Barbossa sacrifices himself to save Henry and his daughter Carina. Following this ending, there is a cutscene in which Elizabeth and Will are lying in bed. Will believes he is having a nightmare when he sees Captain Davy Jones across the room.

Thought to be dead, the scene alludes to the cold-hearted, tentacle-y villain still being alive. It could be that the disgraced captain of the Flying Dutchman returns in this new film.

When Will Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 be Released?

Image via Disney

There is no official release date as of yet but the franchise has historically released its films in May or July. While we can speculate the month the newest film could be released, the year is another story. With a gap of four years between the third and fourth films and six years between the fourth and fifth, we could be waiting even longer if the sixth film follows this trend.

Does Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Have a Trailer?

The film is still in pre-production, so with filming yet to begin there is no trailer available. With so much of the new story still shrouded in mystery, audiences will be anxiously waiting to get a peek into the reimagined Pirates Of The Caribbean world.

Who’s Making Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Image via Peter Mountain/Disney

Disney will once again be the production company as they own the rights to the films but who is writing and who is directing the film is currently up for debate. The writing team of Deadpool, Rhett Resse and Paul Wernick, dropped out of the project in 2019 with some reports stating that the story has been taken over by Ted Elliot, who wrote the first four Pirates films, and Craig Mazin, writer for the third and fourth Scary Movie films as well as the second and third films of The Hangover film series.

Other reports state that Birds Of Prey writer Christina Hodson is taking over the 6th film's screenplay, with one report stating that Hodson’s project is completely separate from the film that Elliot and Mazin are working on. If this is true, audiences will be getting two Pirates films, with one possibly following the children of the original characters and one with a new storyline. The information is murky but we hope to have an answer soon.

Where Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Filming?

Image via Disney

Filming information is yet to be released but the majority of the films take place or begin in historical Port Royal. Located on the north shore of Jamaica, the port was a well-known pirates' haven. The actual port was destroyed in an earthquake in the 1800s, so the film set was created in beautiful St.Vincent Jamaica, with additional shots being filmed in Kingston.

Other beautiful, tropical locations the series has filmed in include Hawaii, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, The Dominican Republic, and the actual port of Tortuga, now a part of Haiti and available for tourist visits. Whichever shore this new crew washes up on, it is likely the story keeps its roots around the famous pirate haven ports.

Where to Watch Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Image via Disney

In the past year, Disney started premiering its films on its streaming service, Disney+. Most new releases require Plus Premier Access, which costs an additional $30 on top of the $7.99 monthly subscription fee but only for a limited time. The films are later included with your monthly subscription at no extra cost.

It is likely that Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 will premiere online with no word yet on if the film will show in theaters as well.

Where Can You Catch Up on the Pirates of the Caribbean Film Series?

If you’re looking to rewatch the original five films before the newest tale is released, they are easy to find. All five films are available to stream on Disney+ or to purchase on Youtube, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV for $3.99 each.

