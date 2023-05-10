Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean are two huge franchises, but what would happen if they were brought together in a unique way and Pirates characters had to undergo the trial of the Hogwart's Sorting Hat? Well, now you can find out.

Some characters, like Blackbeard have an obvious destination for their house, but what about the others. How would the Hat get on sorting the likes of Barbossa or Davy Jones, or even more difficult, Captain Jack Sparrow?

11 Joshamee Gibbs - Hufflepuff

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Jack's faithful First Mate and often the only one to stick with him when the going gets rough. Gibbs served in the Royal Navy before turning to a career in piracy and as klong as there's rum nearby, he's happy.

Related: 10 Movies With Unconventional Source Material

It's his loyalty to Jack that places him in Hufflepuff. No matter what, he returns to help out his old friend, even if it means risking his own safety.

10 Blackbeard - Slytherin

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Blackbeard had a fearsome reputation as a pirate, and with good reason. He wasn't shy about terrorizing everyone, including his crew, to get what he wanted. Also being a practicer of black magic made him even more fearsome.

Related: 8 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Characters Who Could Win 'The Hunger Games'

If ever there was a person destined for Slytherin, it's him. Despite declaring that he loved his daughter Angelica, he proved that all he cared about was himself when he chose to save his own life above hers when they were both dying at the Fountain of Youth.

9 Tia Dalma - Ravenclaw

8

Tia Dalma has a pretty complex backstory, actually being Calypso, goddess of the sea trapped in human form by the Brethren Court. She also had a love affair with Davy Jones, giving him the duty of taking care of everyone who died at sea.

Like most Ravenclaws, she has an immense knowledge and high intellect, often being a source of information for the pirates. She was also instrumental in bringing back both Jack Sparrow and Barbossa from the dead.

7 Cutler Beckett - Slytherin

Image via Walt Disney

The head of the powerful East India Trading Company, Beckett is intent on stamping out piracy and uses every method he can to complete his objectives, including using Davy Jones and the Flying Dutchman to clear the seas of pirates.

Related: 6 Smartest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Villains, Ranked

Beckett displays key Slytherin traits, including ambition and cunning. He's also arrogant, believing he has complete control of Jones and his crew. It's this arrogance that is a big factor in his downfall, when Will takes control of the Dutchman and turns it against him.

6 James Norrington - Gryffindor

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Right from the start, Norrington had all the bad luck. He lost the love of his life, his ship, crew and commission, and also Jack Sparrow, the pirate he was obsessed with capturing. Reduced to piracy, he seized the chance to find redemption in Beckett's employ, delivering the heart of Davy Jones to him.

Despite everything that had happened to him, James was a Gryffindor through and through, brave and loyal. He freed Elizabeth from Davy Jones at the cost of his own life, remaining defiant when Jones offered him a chance to live if he joined his crew.

5 Davy Jones - Slytherin

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

The barnacled captain of the Flying Dutchman, Davy Jones was tasked with caring for all those who died at sea. He failed in his duty, however, and became cursed, leading to his frightening appearance.

Related: Every Disney Princess Sorted Into Their Hogwarts House

Jones wasn't a Slytherin to begin with, but after being betrayed by Calypso he became bitter and uncaring, and neglected his duty to take care of the dead. He began to prey on wrecked ships, pressing their crews into his own service and using the Kraken to hunt down his enemies.

4 Barbossa - Ravenclaw

Image via Disney

Originally Jack Sparrow's First Mate, Barbossa always had high ideas of his own, leading a mutiny against Jack and taking the Black Pearl for himself. He was a strong and fierce pirate, with a sense of cunning that stopped him from rushing headlong into fights.

Barbossa liked to use his intelligence like any Ravenclaw, and wasn't afraid of negotiating to get what he wanted. Eventually he would become a hugely successful pirate with a vast wealth and a fleet of ships at his disposal.

3 Elizabeth Swann - Ravenclaw

Although she was raised as the daughter of Governor Swann, she never much cared for the wealth and luxury that surrounded, dreaming of taking off on adventures as a pirate. Despite this, she was often exasperated by the obtuseness of the surrounding pirates.

Related: Which 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Elizabeth was most definitely a Ravenclaw, and despite being a capable sword fighter, she often used her wits to get her out of tricky situations. It was her quick thinking and knowledge of pirate lore that kept her alive on Barbossa's ship, parlaying with the captain to buy herself time.

2 Will Turner - Gryffindor

While he was only a blacksmith, Will was never short on courage, setting out to rescue Elizabeth Swann without a thought for his own safety.

Like all Gryffindors, Will was brave and daring, using his expert fencing skills to defend himself and his friends. He also made a promise to his father, that he would free him from Davy Jones' service, a promise he honored by taking Jones' place as captain of the Dutchman,

1 Jack Sparrow - Hufflepuff

An unconventional pirate, "Captain" Jack Sparrow spent most of his time avoiding one enemy or another, often because he owed them a large debt of some kind.

The Sorting Hat would have its work cut out sorting Jack. He's smart, cunning, brave when he needs to be, and not without a certain amount of chivalry. While he would find a home in any house, it's his loyalty to his friends that really stands out, even when that puts him in deeper trouble, making Hufflepuff the best choice for this pirate.

Next: Every 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Ranked