In terms of live-action Disney franchises, there’s no film series as beloved as Pirates of the Caribbean. Based on the classic Disneyland ride of the same name, its cinematic ship didn’t set sail until the 2003 film Curse of the Black Pearl. This film introduced the world to one of the most iconic characters in film history, Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. Despite the last film in the franchise premiering almost a decade ago, Sideshow Collectables have just unveiled their latest Hot Toy figure based on the popular pirate.

The ⅙ scale figure is specifically modeled after Jack Sparrow’s appearance in the last film, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. Jack’s appearance hasn’t changed that much over the course of his five films, but this figure has updated features like the sea captain's X scar on his cheek that was added in the fourth film, On Stranger Tides. Jack’s wardrobe is instantly recognizable, and the figure comes complete with the Disney hero’s long coat, shirt, patterned vest, genuine leather belt, boots and classic pirate hat. His outfit is completely made out of fabric and tailored to most accurately depict the character. In terms of weapons and accessories, Jack comes with his saber, flintlock pistol, an LED light-up lantern, and the adventurer's magic compass. If you get the deluxe edition, the figure also includes a diorama base depicting a segment of Jack’s ship, The Black Pearl, and a treasure chest. Hot Toy’s signature amount of detail is here as well, with Jack’s head sculpt being a spot on likeness of Depp and the character's hair being made out of wool.

The Legacy of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy directed by Gore Verbinski, despite its flaws, is one of the best set of action-adventure films to ever grace the silver screen. From Verbinski’s breathtaking visuals to the brilliant ensemble cast which featured Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley to composer Hans Zimmer’s best work, Pirates was the perfect blockbuster storm in the 2000s. At the center of that was Depp’s Oscar-nominated performance. There’s never been a character quite like this master of artful escape, and we may never see someone like him again. The last two films in the franchise may not be as beloved as the original trilogy, but Dead Men Tell No Tales is a highly underrated Pirates film that deserves a second look. As of now, this over $4 billion grossing franchise looks to move on from Jack Sparrow and completely rebooted. That’s something Disney has been trying to do for years, so it will be interesting to see how the House of Mouse and producer Jerry Bruckheimer approach this next potential era of Pirates of films.

All five Pirates of the Caribbean films are currently streaming beyond your horizon on Disney+. The new Jack Sparrow Hot Toy is expected to be released between October 2024 and March 2025. You can pre-order the collector’s edition for $290 and the deluxe edition for $330 on Sideshow’s website. The figure can be previewed above, and on Sideshow's Instagram below.

