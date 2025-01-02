The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean film will celebrate its eighth anniversary this year, and while the film is still long removed from being in theaters, that didn’t stop one of the biggest toy titans in the game from dropping a new figure from the franchise. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first-look photos of a new Jack Sparrow collectible from the latest installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which earned scores of 30% from critics and 60% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing $795 million at the worldwide box office against a $230 million budget. The new figure bears an uncanny resemblance to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, even coming with a finely tailored fabric costume with an array of weapons and an LED-lit lantern.

Hot Toys most recently dropped a new figure of Darth Malgus, one of the most infamous Sith Lords in franchise history who has still yet to appear in live-action and is only known from Star Wars Legends. This new Malgus figure came at the same time that Hot Toys teamed up with the second-biggest movie of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine, to release a new Nicepool figure, one of the many figures to come from the film, which grossed over $1.3 billion globally. Hot Toys also ventured to the world of DC for a new Supergirl figure based on Sasha Calle’s appearance in The Flash, which came not long before it was announced that Jason Momoa would play Lobo in the new Supergirl movie in James Gunn’s DCU, which stars House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock.

What Else Has Johnny Depp Been in Recently?

Johnny Depp recently starred alongside Robert Pattinson in Waiting for the Barbarians, the 2019 period thriller that’s currently streaming on Peacock and Pluto TV. The year before that he teamed up with Forest Whitaker for City of Lies, the police procedural from director Brad Furman that’s currently streaming on Prime Video and Tubi. Depp has also been tapped for a role in The Carnival at the End of Days, an upcoming fantasy/comedy film from Terry Gilliam that also stars Adam Driver, Jason Momoa, and Jeff Bridges.

The new Jack Sparrow Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Disney+.

