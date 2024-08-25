Based on the famous Disney theme park ride of the same name, Pirates of the Caribbean has become a major franchise, giving fans a dose of swashbuckling fun. Taking place during the golden age of piracy, these films follow Captain Jack Sparrow and his interesting and chaotic band of merry friends and foes. The unique blend of action, comedy, drama, endearing characters, and thrilling adventures makes this franchise stand out, with a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in the works.

However, one aspect that the franchise specializes in is the action. With amazing setpieces and outstanding choreography, Pirates of the Caribbean is home to some of film history's best and most distinctive action scenes. They accomplish this spectacle through creative and comedic scenarios, enhanced by a large budget to give fans exciting action. Each Pirates of the Caribbean movie has strengths in the action department, but some are undeniably stronger, thanks to their fight choreography, grand action scenes, large-scale battles, or impressive stunts and sequences.

5 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Four years after the end of the original trilogy, Disney brought back the franchise with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The fourth entry sees Jack Sparrow confronting his checkered past when Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a beautiful woman and previous love, forces him to join the crew of the infamous Blackbeard (Ian McShane) as they search for the fountain of youth. However, these three aren't the only ones searching for the elusive treasure: Sparrow's old rival, Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush), and the Spanish also set sail, making the race even more perilous.

With a new director and a focus on Sparrow and Barbosa's hilarious dynamic, On Stranger Tides aimed to revive the beloved franchise. However, despite making lots of money, critics and fans didn't enjoy it too much, and not even copious amounts of action could save it because, while there was a lot, it was very lackluster. The film featured action sequences such as the final fight in the Fountain of Youth, the mermaid attack, escaping British custody, and Sparrow fighting his doppelgänger. While Sparrow Escaping the Palace was an excellent scene with creative stunts and beautifully incorporated music, most action sequences were a bit of a letdown, especially the final fight.

4 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Initially ending the trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End brings everyone back for a seemingly action-packed conclusion. With Sparrow trapped on a sandy sea in Davy Jones' (Bill Nighy) locker, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) journey to free him and aid in the fight against Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander). Before they can do that, they must travel treacherous seas with the crew of the Black Pearl to meet the Chinese pirate Sao Feng (Chow Yun-fat) in one of the biggest adventures of the franchise.

At World's End may be the most rewatchable Pirates of the Caribbean film, but not because of the action. The film does have some of the best action scenes in the franchise, but there are too few action-packed moments for this movie to rank higher. The slow-motion sequence of Beckett walking through his ship as cannon fire slowly destroys it and the sense of loss finally overcomes him is possibly the greatest moment in the franchise. Besides that, the Singapore showdown is hilariously innovative and action-packed, proving why this is one of the best films in the series. Unfortunately, there aren't many notable action scenes besides these two, which is strange, considering this was supposed to be the conclusion to the epic saga.

3 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is the movie that started it all. Despite low expectations, The Curse of the Black Pearl was successful financially and critically, earning multiple awards and praise for the cast, specifically Depp, who earned the first Oscar nomination of his career. The movie introduces Sparrow without a crew or a ship, meeting young blacksmith Will Turner, who is in love with the recently captured Elizabeth Swann. The feisty young woman is in possession of a valuable coin linked to the curse that plagues Barbosa and the undead crew of the Black Pearl, leading Sparrow and Turner to fight them while trying to save Swann.

Fans wouldn't expect a movie set in the 18th century to be so thrilling, but it has its fair share of action, intrigue, and a solid plot. With this film being the consensus best of the franchise, it definitely includes lots of great action to keep fans entertained. The Curse of the Black Pearl hits fans right off the bat with the fight between Sparrow and Turner, showing the creativity and unique aspect the film possesses. Not only that, but The Curse of the Black Pearl also has action-packed moments, including the spectacle of Barbossa's attack on the port, Sparrow stealing the interceptor, and the terrifying fight against the cursed. The film reignited interest in the swashbuckling genre with its stellar visuals, gripping plot, colorful characters, and, most certainly, inventive and daring action sequences.

2 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg

Serving as the most recent Pirates of the Caribbean film, fans also consider this movie the worst of the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales introduces fans to two new faces, Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), as they team up with Sparrow to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon. After the ghosts of Sparrow's past resurface in the land of the living, he hopes the trident will be the key to his survival as his old rival, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), is seeking him.

Despite being the worst movie in the series, Dead Men Tell No Tales has some of the best action from start to finish. From the infamous ghost shark chasing Sparrow and Turner to the final fight for the trident and the daring execution rescue, the film is full of action gems. The vault robbery was one of the greatest beginnings of a movie in recent years, with spectacular action and fantastic setpieces that deliver a large-scale sequence unlike any other. Although the overall film is a letdown, Dead Men Tell No Tales still has great action, making it a worthy entry in the franchise.

1 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

After the massive success of the first movie, Disney brings back the franchise bigger than ever with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. With Sparrow owing a debt to Davy Jones, the captain of the Flying Dutchman marks him for death. While Sparrow deals with that, Turner's and Swann's wedding is rudely interrupted by Beckett, who forces them to search for Sparrow's compass, pointing the way to the fabled Dead Man's Chest.

As one of the most quotable Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Dead Man's Chest is full of memorable moments, many of which are action-packed. With the introduction of the ferocious Kraken, the action scenes skyrocketed. The gargantuan beast provides many cinematic moments, including the destruction of Turner's ship and the final fight in which Sparrow enters its mouth to stab it. This movie also bestowed fans upon the fight for the chest, the escape from the cannibal island, and the Interceptor vs. Pearl fight. The Fight for the Chest uses expert sword fights in front of a beautiful location that continually gets more complicated and entertaining, including the innovative water wheel fight. The escape from Cannibal Island also gives fans a goofy but thrilling sequence that highlights the series' creativity and adventure-packed moments. Dead Man's Chest is home to some of the best action scenes of any adventure movie, delivering an unforgettable experience that ranks among the best from the 2000s.

