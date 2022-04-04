Movies are inspired by a lot of things. But Pirates of the Caribbean is one of those rare works of art that is inspired by an amusement park ride. Based on a Disneyland ride of the same name, the first movie was released in 2003 and became an instant hit. 18 years and five movies later, Pirates of the Caribbean remains one of the greatest fantasy swashbuckler film franchises made in modern times.

The film series has five original movies and one short film, and together, they serve as a major part of the Pirates of the Caribbean media franchise, with each movie a box office hit, grossing over $650 million, and collectively over $5 billion in total. And if you are wondering about critical reception and response, almost all Pirates of the Caribbean movies had positive ratings. Fans and critics highly praise the visual effects, a memorable background score by Hans Zimmer, and most importantly, the performances by the cast. Talking about the cast, although each installment of the series is a new story with new characters, some of the main characters from the first movie reprise their roles in all the sequels.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pirates of the Caribbean series stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, in recurring roles. Apart from these three leading characters, the five movies also feature Orlando Bloom as William “Will” Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, and Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, who appears in three or four of the movies. Among all these names, Depp’s Jack Sparrow remains the most iconic and loveable character, with his disheveled look, a mix of a witty and salty sense of humor, undying love for rum, and the strangest way of attracting trouble. Whatever you might think of the actor, we can't help but admit how influential the character has been.

Now, that a sixth installment of the series is in the pipeline, it brings back the memories of the last five Pirates of the Caribbean movies and the fantastical adventures of the men at sea. But it often gets confusing to figure out which one to watch first, or if there’s any order of the five movies and the short film in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

So, we made a quick guide about the order in which you can watch them. From The Curse of the Black Pearl to Dead Men Tell No Tales, here’s how you can watch the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies and the short film, in order of chronology and their release dates. And since it’s a Disney production, all the installments are available on Disney+, which gives you all the opportunity to have a Pirates marathon.

Now get ready mateys and all hands hoy!

Image via Disney

Related:Why Davy Jones from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Is Still the Best Digital Character

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – July 9, 2003

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest – July 7, 2006

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End – May 25, 2007

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – May 20, 2011

5. Tales of the Code: Wedlocked – 2011

6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – May 26, 2017

Related:Exclusive: Gore Verbinski Reflects on His ‘Pirates’ Trilogy and the Intense Production of the Sequels: “It Was Survival Mode”

Pirates of the Caribbean Movies in Chronological Order

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

The stories of all Pirates of the Caribbean movies are set in the Golden Age of Piracy, in and around the Caribbean islands, but of course with a fictionalized background. The core plot follows and features Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann on dangerous but alluring adventures and treasure hunts across oceans. On their journeys, they are challenged and threatened by Jack’s enemies and rival pirates, hunted down by the Royal Navy of England, and often get in trouble with their own people.

Tales of the Code: Wedlocked (2011)

Though is not a part of the main movie series, the plot of this short film precedes the first installment of the series. This short film features Scarlett (Lauren Maher) and Giselle (Vanessa Branch), who fix a wedding for each other but soon realize that their grooms are one and the same man – Jack Sparrow. This story serves as a prequel to The Curse of the Black Pearl and explains why Jolly Mon, Jack Sparrow’s boat, is seen sinking in the first movie, why Scarlett and Giselle are mad at him, and how Cotton lost his tongue.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The very first full-length feature in the franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl introduces Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Hector Barbossa, and Elizabeth Swann. The plot follows blacksmith Will Turner, son of pirate "Bootstrap" Bill Turner, who teams up with the eccentric Jack Sparrow to rescue the love of his life, Elizabeth Swann. Elizabeth is captured by Hector Barbossa, Jack’s former first mate and now his enemy, who helms the cursed ship, Black Pearl, the crew of which becomes undead in the moonlight. Black Pearl was originally Jack’s ship which Barbossa stole along with some cursed gold coins and left him stranded on an island.

Related:Every 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Ranked

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The story of the second installment progresses in a linear order and takes off directly from the previous one. Will and Elizabeth have reunited at the end of the first movie and are about to get married. But the ceremony gets interrupted by Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander) of the East India Trading Company, who arrests Will and Elizabeth for abetting Jack Sparrow. Beckett offers Will a deal for pardon, only if Will searches Jack’s compass and finds the Dead Man’s Chest and the heart of Davy Jones, so Beckett can have complete control of the seas.

Jack, on the other hand, has a debt to Jones, which involves Jack serving on Jones’ ship, the Flying Dutchman. So, he wants the chest to escape his debt and Will’s deal makes things complicated for him.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

In this third movie of the series, Will, Elizabeth, Barbossa, and his crew return to rescue Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ Locker. By now, Lord Beckett has complete power over Davy Jones and is in the process of eliminating piracy. Jack has to be rescued, so he can stop Beckett. But he can only do that by unleashing an ancient goddess.

Directed Gore Verbinski, At World’s End, also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Chow Yun-fat, Geoffrey Rush, Jack Davenport, Kevin R. McNally, and Jonathan Pryce in major roles.

Related:Every Disney Movie Based on a Theme Park Attraction, Ranked

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Image via Disney

This installment of the movie series is loosely based on the 1987 novel, On Stranger Tides by Tim Powers. The plot follows Captain Jack Sparrow on yet another dangerous quest. Jack is forced to ally with the mysterious Angelica (Penélope Cruz), his former lover. Together they must search for the magical Fountain of Youth to save the soul of her father, the infamous Blackbeard (Ian McShane), while confronting Jack’s forever enemy, Barbossa, who is now in the Royal Navy and also hunting for the Fountain of Youth.

On Stranger Tides does not include some characters, like Will, Elizabeth, or Davy Jones.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

The fifth and last installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Dead Men Tell No Tales takes off 13 years from At World’s End and focuses on Will’s son, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites). As a child, Henry loses his father to a curse on the Flying Dutchman, and he learns that it can only be broken by the Trident of Poseidon. The mythical trident allows its owner to control the seas, its life, tides, curses et al. So, Henry tries to recruit Captain Jack Sparrow for the hunt, but Jack seems to keep eluding him.

Meanwhile, Jack’s old nemesis, Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) is back from the dead to kill every pirate, especially Jack, and avenge his death. Barbossa and Jack team up to save their ships and crew along with a new shipmate, Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario). Will, Elizabeth, and Gibbs briefly reprise their roles in this movie.

Margot Robbie to Star in New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie from 'Birds of Prey' Writer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (25 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P