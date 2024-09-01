Ahoy mateys! Might we ever get to sail the seven seas again? Flying the flag of defiance against the might of the Royal Navy? Disney hopes that one day we all will, as the studio plans to bring back the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. A reboot of the franchise will most certainly be a welcome one, as the pirate-riddled, sea-faring adventure still holds significant appeal. When Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the most recent installment in the franchise, premiered seven years ago. The film was able to gross an impressive $800 million at the box office, which has fans wondering perhaps what a return to sea might hold with a reboot. Could a return for certain characters from the original franchise could be in the cards?

In the second and third installments of the franchise, Dead Man's Chest and At World's End, the Pirates of the Caribbean saw Naomie Harris star as the sea goddess, Calypso, trapped in human form as a voodoo priestess, Tia Dalma. Betrayed by Davy Jones and the First Brethren Court, the daughter of Atlas is unable to return to rule the seas. During a recent interview with Comic Book, Harris was asked if her character would return to her role, should a reboot of the franchise finally materialize. Her response to such a prospect was less than promising as the actress replied:

"I disintegrated into a million crabs, so I think my character is very much dead. I loved Tia Dalma, like she is one of my favorite characters of all time that I played. So I would definitely like to come back, but I think she's very much dead."

Plans to bring back the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise began in 2019 when scripts began to take form. Speaking earlier in the year regarding what progress has taken place. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer noted that work was ongoing on two scripts simultaneously, stating at the time, "We are working on it. Jeff Nathanson is working on a script. We have another one… We have two, and we don't know who's gonna win the horse race at this point. But hopefully, in the next month, I'll have a script, and maybe Disney will want to make it."

Will the Pirates Franchise Bring in a New Cast and Entirely New Stories?

Harris' comments regarding the future of her character are in line with Bruckheimer's previous assertions that the franchise would be rebooted in its entirety. While the appeal of previous characters played by Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, and Orlando Bloom, remains strong, should the franchise return, it would likely do so with a new cast that will set sail to tell new stories, according to Bruckheimer.

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can hit the high seas with the entire five-feature Pirates of the Caribbean saga streaming on Disney+.

