Might the time be nigh when we can finally set sail on the Seven Seas again? Alas, we know not. Last we heard about the status of the planned Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, franchise mastermind, Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that he was working on two scripts, with one that could likely see the return of franchise star, Johnny Depp, to his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow... if he wanted. But how about his key ally and foil, Will Turner, played by Orlando Bloom? Could there be a possibility that he could return as well? It remains to be seen at this point, given the plot might not even be finalized yet. However, unlike Depp, Bloom has addressed his potential return to the beloved franchise, teasing that he's open to the idea.

The post-credits in the most recent installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, did tease more adventures from the cursed captain of the Flying Dutchman, but while it remains to be seen if Bruckheimer's final vision involves Turner or any of the original characters, Bloom is not closed off to the idea of returning the role. In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bloom was asked about what he knew about the reboot, to which he replied; “I’ve heard he's (Bruckheimer) pretty excited about it. It'll be interesting to see. Jerry always brings out the big guns, as it were – pardon the pun. Cannons, I should say.” Asked about whether he could return to the reboot, Bloom said:

“Listen, it was a wild and fun experience so, you know, never say never. I have a lot of respect for that experience, and Jerry, and the whole thing. But who knows? I mean, it's sort of one of those things I really haven't thought about it, really. I'm happy that I got to be a part of something that feels like it's standing the test of time, which is cool.”

Can Will Turner Be the Same Without Elizabeth Swann?

While Bloom had a positive experience with the Pirates of the Caribbean fame and will fancy another adventure, unfortunately, the same cannot be said of another star, Keira Knightley, who played his love interest and eventual wife, Elizabeth Swann. Last year, Knightley opened up about how her experience with the films took a negative toll on her due to the public scrutiny she endured over the years. As a result, the actress ruled out any possibility of returning to the franchise. While speaking to EW, Bloom sympathized with his co-star, saying; “It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like… it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful