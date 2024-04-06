The Big Picture A reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean is imminent, but the franchise has been dead since 2017.

The first installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a hit, but the sequels became convoluted.

The reboot faces challenges like the Depp v. Heard scandal and an oversaturation of the market.

It appears that a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean is nigh, according to recent reports citing producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It's the latest, and most promising, announcement of the sixth installment of the franchise in some time. Talk started almost immediately after the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which set the table with a post-credits scene that featured Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). Bruckheimer himself announced the project was in development, but a string of delays, changes, and false starts, including an all-female iteration that would have starred Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, have scuttled the project time and again. But let's face the facts: the franchise has been dead in the water since 2017 and was a shadow of the rollicking fun of its first installment before then. Frankly, it needs to stay that way.

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Keeps It Simple, at First

The road to Pirates of the Caribbean is a fascinating story that begins with Disney CEO and Chairman Michael Eisner and his grand idea to make movies based on Disney's theme park attractions, starting with Pirates of the Caribbean, which screenwriter Stuart Beattie recounts was considered the worst idea. Nevertheless, the project moved forward, and names like Robert DeNiro and Hugh Jackman were considered for Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp was selected. The "worst idea" turned into Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and was a massive box-office hit. There's no argument that a great deal of The Curse of the Black Pearl's success is in large part thanks to Depp's larger-than-life Jack Sparrow, but there is so much more to the film that drove moviegoers to the theater by the thousands.

The storyline is easy to follow: the crew of the Black Pearl are cursed, they can't lift the curse without returning the last piece of Aztec gold from whence it came, and Jack Sparrow wants the Black Pearl back. Along the way, we're introduced to Will Turner, a blacksmith's apprentice with pirate roots, and Elizabeth Swann, a governor's daughter who dreams of life at sea, both of whom join Jack in his adventures. Simple, savvy? The film is fun, full of action, and doesn't let its supernatural elements overwhelm the story. The cast is fantastic, especially Geoffrey Rush, who gives the movie's antagonist, Captain Barbossa, a real depth. He's a villain, yes, but you can see the years-long weight of the curse he's borne not just on himself, but on his crew, while serving as the perfect foil to Depp's Sparrow. Straightforward and crowd-pleasing, The Curse of the Black Pearl gave the franchise a strong start.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' Changes the Franchise's Course

It's important to keep in mind that the very things that made Curse of the Black Pearl so successful are largely absent from the second entry, 2006's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, on. For starters, it becomes painfully obvious that Disney pins much of the success on Captain Jack Sparrow by making him a larger part of the franchise going forward — and that's a problem. As director Gore Verbinski explains in an interview with IGN: "You don't want just the Jack Sparrow movie. It's like having a garlic milkshake. He's the spice, and you need a lot of straight men… The first film was a movie, and then Jack was put into it almost." The film doesn't heed those words, instead making Jack Sparrow integral to the storyline.

Follow the story of Dead Man's Chest, if you can. Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander) arrests Will and Elizabeth for their part in aiding Sparrow in Curse of the Black Pearl, but offers Will a pardon if he gets Sparrow's compass. The compass, which apparently is magic, is needed to find the Dead Man's Chest, which holds the heart of Davy Jones. The Dead Man's Chest is needed, so Beckett's trading company has control of the sea. Davy Jones, who captains the ghost ship Flying Dutchman, is also after Sparrow, who owes him a debt. Sparrow needs the Chest to clear that debt, which is 100 years of service aboard the Dutchman. This was an exchange for Jones having given Sparrow the captaincy of the Black Pearl for 13 years. And, lest we forget, Will needs to free his father, Bootstrap Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), who is part of Jones' eerie crew.

It's a convoluted plot, and one which sets the franchise on a new course. Additionally, Dead Man's Chest allows the supernatural elements to overwhelm the film. On top of this, Jack Sparrow isn't just a pirate, but one of the Nine Pirate Lords, who needs to release an ancient goddess to stop Beckett's forces in Prates of the Caribbean: At World's End. The next film throws in a quest for the Fountain of Youth, Blackbeard (Ian McShane), and the return of Barbossa. Then, in Dead Men Tell No Tales, Sparrow's searching for the Trident of Poseidon, with which he can control the seas, tides, creatures of the deep, and break curses. This time around, he's being chased by Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his ghostly crew. By this point, the franchise was tired, complicated and unoriginal, and Captain Jack Sparrow's charm was waning. Similar to what the Jurassic Park franchise is facing, there's only so much that can be done with an aging franchise, and only so many places to take a reboot.

A 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot Faces the Impossible Task of Catching Lightning In a Bottle Twice

There are a number of other issues that have stymied a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to date. Most notably, the infamous trial that pitted Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, as captured in the Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard, did see Depp proclaimed innocent. But to think he escaped unscathed from it is foolhardy at best, especially with some of the ugly truths that he admitted to. The sinking of the female-led reboot seems to have dodged a bullet, given how unfairly films with female leads are both promoted and attacked (which can be seen in the blowback for the MCU's The Marvels). As talented as Margot Robbie is, it's also hard to shake the impression that the film would essentially be a Harley Quinn movie at sea. This is in addition to Jerry Bruckheimer already being committed to two other projects, Top Gun 3 and National Treasure 3, which spreads his producer duties thin.

The wild card here is the assertion that the reboot will have a whole new cast with new stories. If lessons have been learned, then a fresh take that brings back the feel of the first film proves that there's still life in those old Pirate bones. However, the success of The Curse of the Black Pearl was akin to catching lightning in a bottle. The original production faced its own uncertainties and the likelihood of a reboot duplicating that success is unlikely at best. So scuttle the franchise now, me hearties, before its too late.

