The Pirates of the Caribbean series is truly a cinematic anomaly. What started out as a movie based on a Disney theme park attraction that few believed in would turn into a mega-franchise—one that exists largely thanks to its iconic characters. And that success isn’t reserved solely for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Captain Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush). While they have served as unforgettable leads, supporting members of the cast are just as much a part of the zeitgeist, no more so than Pintel and Ragetti (Lee Arenberg and Mackenzie Crook, respectively). Though they started out as villainous sidekicks, they quickly became favorites whom audiences looked forward to seeing as much as the main characters. However, after the original trilogy of films came to an end, the characters were never seen again. So what happened?

Why Do Pintel and Ragetti Disappear From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides marked a huge shift for the series. Not only did the picture serve as a significant narrative reboot for the franchise, but it also set sail without a majority of its original cast, including Pintel and Ragetti. But, unlike Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), whose stories were largely wrapped up with At World’s End, the other pirates had plenty of possibility ahead of them. According to an article from Pirates screenwriter, Terry Rossio, the pair were actually included in early drafts of On Stranger Tides. Before the picture went on to become a massive hit, the script actually had a rather impressive arc in store for the two. They were going to be split apart among Blackbeard’s (Ian McShane) and Barbosa’s crew, with both thinking the other was dead, only to be reunited during the film’s final battle.

Director Rob Marshall was apparently apprehensive about the idea, worried that the subplot would pad the runtime too much. There were plenty of discussions about the film going over budget and whether the movie needed extra stories or to be trimmed down. Ultimately, it would be the budget that played a massive role in the duo not coming back. According to a 615 Film interview with Arenberg, he and Crook never received an invite to return. “What really pissed me off was that purely from a business standpoint,” Arenberg said. “It didn’t make sense for me not to be in it, and it didn’t make sense for me to leave a paycheck that big on the table.”

When it came time to make Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Disney did make an effort to reintroduce the characters back into the franchise, but the duo were both busy at the time and weren’t impressed with the way they were approached about the project. “They tried to bring us back again, but it’s a different director, Mackenzie (Crook) has a show on BBC, and he wasn’t really enthusiastic because they weren’t really trying to court us like they really wanted us,” Arenberg recalled. Sadly, for fans of the character, Pintel and Ragetti can be assumed to be among the crew members killed by Blackbeard. But one doesn’t have to wait for a potential series resurrection to enjoy more of Arenberg and Crook’s work.

Arenberg and Cook Have Extensive Filmographies