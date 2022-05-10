Summer is approaching and with it comes a mandatory Pirates of the Caribbean re-watch. The thrilling franchise that introduced viewers to several engaging and adventurous storylines covers an extremely large audience, ranging from 13-year-olds to downright adults who have grown up with the films since the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl back in 2003.

Though the movies are filled with adventure and excitement which very much contributes to its worldwide adoration, the characters are essentially what have drawn people to the saga; it is an irrefutable fact that nearly every teenager or middle-aged person knows who Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is. From Aries to Pisces, the Zodiac is divided into twelve different signs, each with unique traits living through every one of these pirates.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Captain Hector Barbossa

While there is no doubt that Barbossa’s (Geoffrey Rush) self-assertiveness and boldness make him a confident leader, those are not the only personality traits that strongly resemble the ambitious Aries natives—the Flying Dutchman’s Captain loves to be number one and leads with blind optimism.

Those born between March 21 and April 19 tend to be loud, proud, and extremely raw with their needs and demands.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Henry Turner

Kind-hearted and always putting others before himself, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) is most likely a Taurus. His sweet nature has shown on several occasions that he will go to the ends of the earth to protect those he loves.

Much like his parents, Henry is a respectable and honest young man with a tendency to showcase his admirable bravery, which can often lead him to be reckless and opportunistic. Taurus natives are very persistent and stubborn; these traits are reflected in his conviction to find his father.

Gemini (May 21—June 21): Pintel and Ragetti

If there are any characters who would potentially talk to a brick wall, those would be Pintel (Lee Arenberg) and Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook). Similar to Geminis, they are often enthralled by gossip and the art of communication. Just like this dynamic duo, their astrological counterpart is extremely curious and quite the social butterfly.

The Zodiac sign represented by the twins is known for its versatility and intellect, which is why this choice might come as a surprise to some. However, the two characters often looked upon as the clowns of the franchise are quite knowledgeable, they just have an unusual way of showing it.

Cancer (June 22—July 22): Joshamee Gibbs

Generous, down-to-earth, often finds himself taking on other people’s problems (mostly Jack’s, if you’re wondering), seeks comfort and frequently expresses desire to be a part of the greater plan. Does this describe a Cancer to a tee? Absolutely.

Gibbs (Kevin McNally) is Sparrow’s right hand and faithful ally who often provides him with the crab’s sensibility, a trait that the character doesn’t have. Cancer natives tend be excellent at reading people, quiet and generally peaceful.

Leo (July 23—August 22): Anamaria

The beautiful Zoe Saldana plays Anamaria, a Caribbean smuggler who unveils a massive personality. Like many Leo natives, the character’s wish to stand out is quite evident. Deeply passionate about what she does and always on the lookout to explore new things, the pirate tends to be slightly stubborn at times (though, to be fair, that is probably due to her sense of self-worth).

While Anamaria’s character holds a lot of potential, she doesn’t have a lot of screen time. However, there is enough material to tell that the adventurer is incredibly authoritative and confident, resembling our beloved Leos.

Virgo (August 23—September 22): Elizabeth Swann

Fierce and independent by nature—much like those who were born during Virgo season—, the Pirate King (Keira Knightley) made her way to the top without the assistance of others. The mutable sign, adaptable and extremely capable, is the perfect mix of good manners and sassiness, always knowing the right thing to say and when to say it.

Elizabeth showcases a very determined persona from the beginning: she is often found fighting against the restrictions her gender and social rank impose upon her. At their worst, Virgos can be manipulative. (Remember when she handcuffed Jack to the Black Pearl?)

Libra (September 23—October 22): Tia Dalma

The flirty and mysterious Caribbean soothsayer (Naomie Harris) could easily pass as a Libra. Channeling a fun and playful personality as first seen in the second movie, Tia Dalma is a fascinating character with an unusual habit of speaking in riddles.

Most Libra natives are really charming, and the sorceress highlights that trait in a very creepy yet oddly alluring way. Though not one to be trifled with, she’s not a big fan of conflicts and avoids being in the center of disputes.

Scorpio (October 23—November 21): Davy Jones

Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) is everything you expect a great antagonist to be—ruthless, cunning, and persuasive. Nevertheless, the mentioned traits are not the only qualities that give his Zodiac sign away. Much like the infamous octopus-faced man, Scorpios will always remember their first love, even if they are (literally and figuratively) cursed by it.

Although intense lovers, people who share this sign are easily prone to resentfulness since vulnerability (particularly giving other people power over them) is what truly scares the poisonous scorpion. When trust is betrayed, vengeance is sought.

Sagittarius (November 22—December 21): Captain Jack Sparrow

Congratulations, dear Sag, you are the main character! Jack Sparrow’s (or rather, Captain Jack Sparrow’s) persona screams Sagittarius from the very first moment he appears on the screen. Bringing a whole lot of fun and adventure to the films, Jack’s sense of humor is contagious and unmatched—the character cannot help finding the comical side of every situation.

Cool and eccentric, our beloved Captain’s temperament is very similar to the one of those who share the archer sign. Sagittarius natives are extremely witty and resourceful, entertaining everyone around them with their vast knowledge without even noticing.

Capricorn (December 22—January 19): James Norrington

While, at first, Capricorns may seem extremely serious and snobbish people, they are actually quite fun to be around. Mister James Norrington’s (Jack Davenport) admirable character development throughout the saga did not fail to prove the point.

Comparable to our fellow Capricorns, James, who is confident and a bit smug, doesn’t have a lot of patience for other people (besides Elizabeth, of course). Exceptionally ambitious and hardworking, these natives are ready to give up a lot to achieve their goals. On the other hand, an under-developed Capricorn tends to be overly pessimistic and greedy.

Aquarius (January 20—February 18): Carina “Smyth” Barbossa

A brilliant thinker ahead of her time, Carina is frequently accused of witchcraft simply for being an extremely intelligent woman who’s keen on learning about astronomy and mathematics. Like Kaya Scodelario’s character, natives of the sign tend to be really smart and innovative.

Known for being “the rebel” out of the twelve signs, Aquarius’ out-of-the-box behavior and practical ideas often break standards. Similar to Carina who struggles to act mushy and romantic, Aquariuses have their own unusual ways of showing affection.

Pisces (February 19—March 20): Will Turner

Reliable and trustworthy, Pisces are always there when you need them the most, just like the loyal Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). At first, this pure-hearted Zodiac sign might seem shy and reserved, but as soon as you get to know a Pisces native you’ll realize they are adventure-seekers who are up for anything.

Though the character may appear soft and awkward at the beginning, he is not one to be messed with: there’s a strong and resilient side to Will that makes him a great pirate and ultimately an even greater leader—like the fish, the sea is his home. Humility and compassion are two valuable traits of people who share this sign.

