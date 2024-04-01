The Big Picture Pistol depicts Sex Pistols' rise with emotional depth through Jones' eyes.

In 2022, Oscar winner Danny Boyle retold the revolutionary story of the legendary British punk rock group the Sex Pistols with his limited series Pistol on FX. The six-part biopic based on guitarist and co-founding band member Steve Jones's memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol would score two BAFTA nominations for its portrayal of the band's brief yet historic rise to fame and infamy through the eyes of Jones, portrayed on-screen by Toby Wallace. Although the series can currently be found on Hulu, it's now bound for digital platforms everywhere starting on May 13 for those who don't have a subscription.

Pistol follows Jones and the band across some of the wildest moments of their three years together from 1975 through 1978 as they stand in the middle of a rock and roll revolution in England. The eventual Hall of Fame rockers burst onto the scene as "a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with no future" and quickly ascended to superstardom for bringing anarchy and a defining, sharp look for punk. In between their music, however, the series dives into the Pistols behind the scenes as Jones faces emotional and heartbreaking realities with his bandmates and those around them. From their tumultuous relationship with their manager Malcolm MacLaren to the untimely death of Sid Vicious, it offers a multifaceted view of the band in both their highest highs and lowest lows.

To fit the look of a fresh-faced punk group coming in to shake the establishment to its foundations, Pistol boasted a cast of younger, lesser-known actors led by Wallace, who has since gone on to appear in Finestkind, The Bikeriders, and The Royal Hotel. Joining him in the role of the Sex Pistols' infamous frontman John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten is 1917 alum Anson Boon with Jacob Slater playing Paul Cook, Christian Lees as Ben Matlock, Louis Partridge as Vicious, Thomas Brodie-Sangsten as MacLaren, and Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood. Rounding out the cast are Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton, and Maisie Williams.

'Pistol' Earned a Mixed Reception Upon Release

Boyle brought his filmmaking touch from 28 Days Later and Trainspotting to the small screen as the director of Pistol while Elvis screenplay writer Craig Pearce created the series. Upon release in 2022, opinions on the show were lukewarm, even if there was plenty of praise for Boyle's direction and the performances featured. Collider's Nate Richard gave it a B+ at the time, specifically highlighting Boon's turn as Rotten and Williams's role as Pamela "Jordan" Rooke as well as the mix of passion, style, and flair shown by all involved.

Pistol comes to digital on May 13.