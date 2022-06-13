[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Pistol.]From creator Craig Pearce and director Danny Boyle, and based on the memoir of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, the FX limited series Pistol (available to stream on Hulu) tells the story of a working-class young man, with what many would consider a bleak future, who formed a band so epic and chaotic it changed music and pop culture forever. While the band was far from ready for the spotlight, the world wasn’t prepared for the furious rage of the punk rockers who weren’t just looking to shake up the Establishment, but to set it on fire and burn it to the ground.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Boyle talked about telling the story of the Sex Pistols through the eyes of Steve Jones (Toby Wallace), how he approached the live performance scenes, the challenge of casting these roles, and figuring out how much to show of the tragedy of Sid Vicious (Louis Partridge) and Nancy Spungen (Emma Appleton). He also talked about which of his films went through the most changes in the editing process, trying to figure out what he’s going to do next, and what interested him in working with a dance group.

Collider: I found it really interesting to learn about the story of the Sex Pistols through the eyes of Steve Jones, since you usually get to learn these stories through the perspective of the frontman. What do you think it is about Steve Jones, in particular, that made his point of view so interesting?

DANNY BOYLE: Exactly as you said, because it wasn’t John’s story. When I thought about it afterwards, I thought, “I don’t think you could ever make a film about the Sex Pistols,” because it’s such a hostile iceberg of impenetrability. You’ve got John dominating it, and yet you know it’s a group, so you get Steve. He’s the founding father of the group, and you can go through the back door. You sneak in, and you establish the place, and then you invite John into it, literally as it happens. He walks into the end of the first episode, and you get to name him, as well. You get to see Steve say, “I thought of a name for you, Johnny fucking Rotten.” It re-balanced the group, before they fell out horribly and John became the hostile one, and they began scheming to try to work their way around him. You were able to avoid all that. And his book is very entertaining and very truthful. You think, “Oh my God, he’s showed no deference to modern sensibilities or being PC.” He just wades through things and makes you think, “This is authentic. I believe him. Why would he lie? He’s just made himself look such a fool” And then, he’s got this pain in it, of course, which is extraordinary, when you realize the number of people who’ve suffered like he suffered, and he dealt with it. As he says in the book, he threw it away, but he realizes later in life that it stayed with him and that it’s haunted him. So, I loved it. It was a lovely way into it, it really was. To be able to portray such an important group and movement and time, I’m the same age as Steve, so it’s my story, in a funny way.

I’m also a concert photographer, so I’ve spent a lot of time at stages shooting bands, and the way you captured that in this is something that is so hard to capture, and it really felt so authentic. How did you approach that, and how did you know that the approach was actually working? What told you that you were on the right track with how you were capturing all of that?

BOYLE: You have these moments that are great enlightenments, where you suddenly realize something. We started with Bowie. Bowie reaches out to the crowd, and he’s always just out of reach because he’s a star. He was available, but it’s an illusion of availability. When you look at the Pistols, no matter what point you look at them, except Winterland at the end, and even there, they never backed off from the crowd. They were spitting at them and chucking stuff at them, but they never withdrew 10 feet. When you say that to the actors, they can channel that. It gives them something tangible that isn’t nostalgia or old footage. You can see them. And then, you rile up the crowd, depending on what sort of concert it is. Of course, we were in COVID times and live entertainment was banned in England. There was no live entertainment. Suddenly, we were hiring people and paying them a couple of hundred quid a day to come to a live concert, and the band was pretty good, as well. And also, they got to chuck stuff at them. The energy would build, and they’d feed off each other. When you get one bit right, another bit will come right. It changes things because they interact and growth happens. It’s not rocket science. It’s a chain of good events that you encourage.

How hard was it to cast these roles? The actors don’t necessarily look 100% like who they’re playing, but they feel like that person and there is something in the essence that each one of them captures. Did you just know that, with each of the actors you ended up selecting for their roles, or were some of the roles harder than others to cast?

BOYLE: Rotten was the tough one, and it’s because we have such an impression of him that’s so vivid, even now. People all over the world have a vivid image of him, but it’s not just that. He also has a quality that’s magnetic and repulsive, at the same time, that makes you go, “Where the fuck are we gonna find that?” And then, this kid, Anson Boon, walks in and does the audition. It was during COVID, so he was at one end of the room, and he was at the other end of the room. I was drawn to him. I thought it was hilarious and I felt uncomfortable. I just thought, “That’s him.” Everything else was not easy either. You have to get the essence of the people. You’re right, you’re not looking for an anatomical photograph. You’re looking for an essence. The way I think of it is that there are two of them in the room. There’s the real John, which we know about from all the different sources, however inaccurate or accurate they are. And then, there’s Anson. They infect each other, at different times. Sometimes they’re separate, and sometimes they’re together, but you’re benefiting from having both of them there. You celebrate their differences as well as trying to eliminate them sometimes. Sometimes it’s great to feel, “Oh, my God, he looks just like him. I know that bit.” That’s fine. That gives confidence to everybody. It’s an essence because, in the end, you want people to get lost in a gallery of characters. If they all have that essence and you’ve cast it really well, then you will be transported where you need to be. You just will be. Because audiences have that wonderful thing. They’re not judging you every millisecond. They’re not saying, “Oh, he doesn’t look like him.” They go, “No, hold that disbelief and let us enjoy him performing.” It has enormous energy. You don’t settle anywhere. Your preconceptions, they don’t fit into the regular storytelling vibes. I think COVID helped us do that because all the executives from L.A. were all stuck in L.A. and we were locked down in London, in this building, making this program. We were free, in a way, to disrespect the rules and not have people hovering over you saying, “Oh, wouldn’t it be nice, if he was a bit nicer?” That wouldn’t have been very accurate.

With Pistol, did you guys have conversations about how much to show and how much not to show, when it came to what happened with Sid and Nancy?

BOYLE: Yeah. There are contrary answers to a lot of the questions about other things, like for instance, Glen [Matlock] says, “I left the band,” but everybody else says he was sacked. You have to resolve that, and Glen feels a bit hurt by the fact we resolve it in favor of Steve’s opinion that he was sacked. But when you’re talking about the death of people and legal charges, you have to be respectful and try and deal with it in a way that it doesn’t claim to know. It is not a documentary with new evidence. It’s an attempt to just try to feel for what happened to them, in some way. It was clearly a self-destructive relationship, so you can portray that. That’s clearly evident. And the actors really help you, especially those two, Emma [Appleton] and Louie [Partridge]. Louie is a very young man. He was 17 when we did that scene. They can get inside these people’s heads and glimpse something that you can’t necessarily articulate. We weren’t looking to articulate who’s to blame. You just try to be inside them for a moment and see what it’s like. Looking back at it is so sad. It’s just a sadness about a loss of potential and also about vulnerable people utterly crushed and crucified by fame, by exposure, and by stuff that they couldn’t really cope with, and yet you can’t resist wanting, at that age. I don’t know what we do to protect people from that. Hopefully, things like Sid and Nancy show a warning to people, but no one will listen because no one does. You don’t want to listen when you’re 19. The whole reason to do Pistol is that you’re not gonna listen to advice from your elders.

Out of your film projects, which would you say went through the most changes in the editing process, and why?

BOYLE: Wow, good question. I think 28 Days Later, actually. The guy who made Pistol possible is a guy called Peter Rice, who I’ve worked with for so long. He virtually runs Disney now. He’s way up high at Disney, but he’s a brilliant executive. He’s at mega levels now, but he’s a mate, really. He said some things to us on 28 Days Later when he came in to watch a cut that were really good. I know they were good because they were hard to accept. I thought, “Fuck, he’s right. It would be so much better, if it that happened.” And I wanted to punch him because I knew he was right. So, that one was interesting. It surged forward when we followed some of his advice on it. When it’s a good process editing, it’s organic. You lose track of where it was and you only know where it is, and then maybe where it could go.

What is the next project that you’re going to be focusing on? What was it like to even switch gears to figure out what to do, after you finished this?

BOYLE: It’s tough. I’ve got to be absolutely honest with you, I finished editing a few weeks ago. There are some difficulties with doing television series. When you’re working day to day, it’s hard to hold everything in your head because it’s too much. That instinctive thing you have on a regular film that’s two hours long, you can hold everything in your head, and you know everything. With a television series, you can’t quite be sure whether you’ve shot something or not, because you’re just getting through so much material. But the advantage of the six-parter is that, when you come to edit, you have such freedom across the span. We started to infect different episodes with material from other episodes, and that was wonderful. I really enjoyed editing, as much as I ever have done, and I found that really difficult to stop. So, it’s hard to move on, I’ve gotta be honest. I’ve got a couple of projects that are ticking away, in the way these things do, but I haven’t moved on yet.

Does a project like Pistol affect the kind of thing you want to do next? Do you want to find something lighter than this? Do you want to make a movie instead of another TV show next? Do those things all come into play?

BOYLE: I guess they do, but you shouldn’t really think like that. There are so many known unknowns and so many unknown unknowns that you should just follow the story that you just become obsessed with, the way I did with this. You can feel that ignition point of obsession, and it just grows. Whereas if you’re being strategic and thinking, “Oh, I better do a romantic comedy next,” it’ll be terrible. You should just find what you want, if you’re lucky, and follow your heart on that, wherever it ends up, even if it’s in the theater. I’m doing a dance piece, at the moment, with this dance group I work with sometimes, so that might be next. These are not problems. These are incredible opportunities. Who knows which one of them will emerge?

Along with music, my other love is dance, so now I’m very intrigued.

BOYLE: I did this Olympics thing in London. I hadn’t really gotten into dance until then. I started prepping that, and now I’m obsessed with modern dance. I love it. It’s a completely different part of your brain. When they create work, they don’t have a sense of something literal, and then make dance about it. They make dance, and then afterwards, you make sense of it. You go, “Oh, that was about this.” It’s about different things to different people, of course. It’s really great. I’m a real virgin in it as well, which is a good thing to be, at my age. It’s something I never thought I’d be again. But you really are a bit lost, which is lovely.

