The story of the Sex Pistols is one that has fascinated music fans all for years, and now the new FX series Pistol is coming our way, and now we have two first-look images of the show as well. The series is premiering on Hulu in the United States and will air on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Pistol is the latest series from FX, based on the Pistols' guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, and brings to life the rage-filled world that fans have come to associate with the band. Toby Wallace is bringing Jones to life and the rest of the series includes Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, as well as Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the Pistols' manager, Malcolm McLaren, and Talulah Riley as McLaren's partner and world-famous fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood.

The pictures include two images of the band together, one looking more like the iconic version of the Sex Pistols that we've come to know throughout the years, but still with their punk aesthetic that has become synonymous with them. The other is a look at the band clearly setting up to go out on tour or play a set somewhere in street clothes.

Danny Boyle is set to direct and executive produce the series that is created and written by Craig Pearce. The series is also executive produced by Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee, and Hope Hartman.

Seeing these pictures gives us a look into the show and shows us that they're bringing to life the Sex Pistols in a way that we all know and love. The cast looks perfect as the rock-n-roll band and while we're focusing on Jones and his story, it is still nice to see the band as a whole represented in this way! Check out the new images below:

"Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

