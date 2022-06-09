When Pistol was announced, music fans greeted it with skepticism bordering on hostility. The current state of the musical biopic is stale enough as is, filled with predictable rise-and-fall narratives and clumsy melodrama. (It says something that Walk Hard, a parody of movies like Ray and Walk the Line, is just as relevant in this post-Bohemian Rhapsody world as it was in 2007.) But it’s one thing to make inoffensive pablum about singers with broad appeal, and quite another to make inoffensive pablum about the bloody Sex Pistols. These were the guys who made “Anarchy in the U.K.,” snuck the c-word onto the pop charts, swore on national television, and became icons of the British counterculture. They were radical, unconventional, and defiantly anti-establishment; in other words, they’re hardly the type of band one would expect to get a limited series on Hulu.

To their credit, Pistol creator/writer Craig Pearce and director Danny Boyle try to keep things from getting too glossy. The cast is mostly obscure — the biggest name is Maisie Williams in a relatively minor role — and grainy archival footage, along with hyperactive editing, attempt to preserve punk’s raw, confrontational energy. But when the narrative is this stubbornly conventional, and when the dialogue is this clumsy and didactic (the first episode, in particular, is full of exhausting speeches on punk’s righteousness), all those affectations ring hollow. Pistol was given the perfect chance to draw timely parallels to today’s Britain — another jubilee for the Queen, another generation of angry young people who believe they have no future — and it settles for a summary of the Sex Pistols’ Wikipedia page. It’s easy to see how this series could be considered a slap in the face to the Pistols’ legacy. But in fact, Pistol captures their legacy perfectly; it just doesn’t do it in the way Pearce and Boyle likely intended.

The Sex Pistols occupy a strange place in the rock canon. They’re undeniably one of the most influential bands of the 20th century, defining the way punk looked (safety pins, ripped clothes) and sounded (loud, energetic, sloppy) to the world at large. But while other influential bands, like the Velvet Underground or the Ramones, made albums that were front-to-back classics, the same can’t be said for the Sex Pistols. Their sole album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, is a good-not-great collection of punk songs teetering on the edge of incoherence. The Ramones beat them to the punch by a year with a debut full of joyfully violent bangers, just as energetic as the Pistols but much more fun. Then, a year after Bollocks, fellow London punks Siouxsie and the Banshees released The Scream, an eerie, artful howl of industrial terror that started the ball rolling away from punk and towards post-punk. Maybe they would have achieved more musically if they lasted longer — frontman John Lydon, née Johnny Rotten, would later do outstanding work with Public Image Ltd. — but the Pistols themselves were more important than good.

The issue was a matter of style over substance. The idea that manager and promoter Malcolm McLaren was the real power behind the Pistols has been popular ever since the mockumentary The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle, despite being hotly contested by Lydon. While that narrative should be taken with several grains of salt — McLaren was notoriously self-aggrandizing — the Sex Pistols’ music was always secondary to their image. Even for punk musicians, they were sloppy (Never Mind the Bollocks is as polished and neat as they’ve ever sounded, believe it or not), but they were selling sloppy. They were, in part, used to promote the wares of McLaren’s boutique, SEX, which he ran with his then-girlfriend Vivienne Westwood. When they put out an ad for a guitarist, they asked for someone “not older than 20, not worse looking than [fellow punk guitarist] Johnny Thunders.” In Pistol, McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) scorns the peacocking excess of Yes’ keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman; the irony, of course, is that McLaren and the Pistols were just as image-obsessed as the preening prog-rock soloists they hated.

Their provocative politics, too, were surface-level. It’s not that the Sex Pistols believed in nothing — a sweet moment in Pistol shows Johnny Rotten (Anson Boon) sincerely honored to perform for a group of firefighters, regarding them as “working-class heroes” — but when it came to their music, they favored shock and awe over anything substantial. “Bodies,” a song about a rape victim named Pauline who carried around her aborted fetus, focuses on blood and viscera with zero insight or empathy towards its subject. (Pistol dramatizes the true story behind “Bodies” in a low point for the series.) “Anarchy in the U.K.” and “God Save the Queen” were designed to cause maximum hand-wringing on the BBC, but beneath the sloganeering (“I am an antichrist!” “No future!”), they were animated by the basic teenage impulse to piss people off. This clearly struck a chord in Britain circa 1977, which was economically depressed and emotionally repressed, but it rings hollow today, in a world that seems to reward frothing, incoherent rage above all else. Just ask John Lydon, an enthusiastic Brexit supporter who voted for Trump.

Ultimately, though, punk as we know it simply wouldn’t exist without the Sex Pistols; better punk has been made before and since, but their place in music history is secure. Still, they exist as a legend more than as a band, because as a band they were rather banal: a group of angry, self-important young men who pissed off the right people at the right time and promptly self-destructed. Not unlike the British monarchy, the Sex Pistols served a purpose once but now exist as a concept just to sell souvenirs. Pistol, with its bloodless grit and its exhausting speeches about the power of punk, is a show about the legend of the band and not the band itself; in other words, it's business as usual.