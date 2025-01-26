There are few movie stars as synonymous with 2000s action cinema as Vin Diesel. While his tenure as Dominic Toretto will soon come to a doubtlessly glorious close in the eleventh and (supposedly) final installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, the world would be remiss to forget his pre-Fast turn in the Riddick films. Pitch Black, the first of three to feature the character, gave Diesel and writer/director David Twohy a gritty and dusty sandbox to play in.

The film, despite its mediocre-at-best critical response, is a fun genre-mashup which took a lot of the tropes common in action blockbusters of the time and smashed them together, creating what is essentially a highlight reel of pulpy action and cyberpunk aesthetics. The film’s charm has only grown with age, as its influence from classics like Alien and The Matrix give it a surprisingly modest scope. It’s focused and campy, a meat-and-potatoes sci-fi romp that isn’t burdened with setting up a larger universe or appealing to the widest possible audience. Its R-rating ensures enough gore without crossing over into overt horror territory, though it has been described as sci-fi, horror, action, and a combination of all three.

What Is 'Pitch Black' About?

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Pitch Black’s plot is quite simple, leaving room for the eccentric filmmaking at hand to dominate. The film is, dare I say, elegant in how efficiently it delivers the necessary information of its world to the audience. The film follows a group of people from various backgrounds as they travel to a destination called “New Mecca”. Among these travelers is a Muslim preacher and his disciples, a wealthy antiques dealer, and an officer transporting infamous convict and murderer, Richard B. Riddick (Diesel). Why such an eclectic group of individuals is on the same ship is never addressed, because the movie knows it's not important, and it's not why we’re here.

Pitch Black opens with a bang, as the ship catches on fire. Off-screen, Riddick narrates with an earnest badassness, waxing poetic about how the only reason he was able to remain awake during the process of cryostasis is due to his being so in touch with his animal nature. This, and the thrilling crash-landing sequence, sets the tone for the entire movie, with a tangible and fully-realized spaceship set that would fit in snugly with H.R. Giger’s techno-gothic Alien environments. While contemporary critics considered the film’s style derivative, Pitch Black has an aesthetic and tone that are unmistakably of the time, boasting the kind of hyper-stylized filmmaking that only existed during the cyber-goth obsessed late ‘90s and early aughts.

'Pitch Black' Is Delicious Camp

Image via USA Films

As with many pieces of art or entertainment of any era, what’s derivative at the time becomes retroactively cool. The kind of self-serious edgy sci-fi adventure movie that Pitch Black embodies just doesn’t exist anymore. Pitch Black exemplifies the jockification of nerd culture that is no longer necessary (thankfully). Nevertheless, this glut of admittedly (mostly) braindead science fiction spectacles gave us an era of uniquely-fashioned genre films that can be appreciated for their distinct visuals and an emphasis on the “cool” factor, opposite the heady and humanistic themes found in Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, or even the more mystically-inclined aspects of Star Wars. Sci-fi at its core is always an “ideas” genre, with most hard sci-fi films having more in common with a Terrence Malick film than your average adrenaline-fueled action movie. But when you put Vin-f*cking-Diesel in the driver’s seat, it becomes something else entirely.

Pitch Black not only doesn’t assume you’re smart, it flat-out assumes you're dumb as bricks, with characters making sure to remind each other that drinking alcohol instead of water isn’t as hydrating. This isn’t a knock on the film; in fact, there’s something deeply charming about how unpretentious it is. It keeps things fast-paced, and doesn’t give you enough time to ask, “wait a second, shouldn’t we actually get to know these characters?” The fact that it’s a completely original (well, maybe not completely) piece of science fiction with no prior fanbase made for the screen, with weird little visual tics and a head-splitting color palette, makes it even more charming. Maybe it’s nostalgia for a time long-gone, but Pitch Black just screams “coolest movie 14-year-old you rented from Blockbuster in 2001”. It doesn’t get bogged down in lore or (God forbid) character development. No, it’s the perfect B-side to your Friday night after you’ve finished watching 1999’s The Mummy for the first time, and you’re ready to go into the weekend with your wallet-chain and the latest Splinter Cell game at hand.

'Pitch Black' Is a Masterclass in World-Building

image via focus features

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Pitch Black upon revisiting it, is that the film has an incredible grasp on the necessity of world-building — and how, for certain films, it's even more important than a cohesive and convincing plot. The movie's world is extremely tangible and lived-in; this is partly due to the (mostly) convincing use of practical and digital effects. There isn't a CGI sheen that covers the entire set; the ship looks heavy and worn, and there are a plethora of unexplained but unique pieces of sci-fi ephemera that make this not-so-different world from ours feel convincing and familiar, yet new. The movie also has great character design, and the filmmakers were wise to keep most of the digital effects obscured in shadows so that they aged well — and it worked! The central antagonists (which is essentially a swarm of giant space bats) are a strange hybrid between mammals and insects, and the textures are still convincing for the most part twenty-five years later.

Pitch Black feels like it takes place in a slightly off-center, more cynical, colder, and meaner world than ours, but there is a lot to recognize nonetheless. There is the sense that the world that Riddick inhabits is one broken and scarred by industrialization. There is a question of spirituality and religion in the world of Pitch Black, and though it isn't the center of the story, the conflict between modernity and religious dogma is addressed. The classic problem of evil is at the heart of the conflict between the character of Riddick and the Muslim evangelist, who sees God and hope even in times of total metaphorical and literal darkness. While none of the themes regarding faith and religion in Pitch Black are subtle or terribly original, it makes the movie's world relatable to the audience, with themes that resonate across generations.

Despite a disappointing reception at the time, Pitch Black is an excellent example of how to do original sci-fi ideas right. The movie contains a well-fleshed out world punctuated by appropriately-placed moments of camp (Riddick wears wraparound sunglasses the entire movie, even when he's delivering his cool guy lines). The characters are undeniably thinly-written, but there is enough personality in Pitch Black's execution to make up for any of its lacking narrative depth. Between moments that echo classics like Alien and others inspired by classic pulp sci-fi like Edgar Rice Burroughs, Pitch Black holds up as a tight, well-constructed, delightfully gory hidden gem of forgotten video store staples.

