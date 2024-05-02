The Big Picture Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson hints at a potential sequel to the musical comedy trilogy, with nothing officially confirmed yet. Exciting news!

It's been over a decade since Rebel Wilson made her debut in Pitch Perfect, and now she has exciting news regarding the franchise. In a chat with BBC Radio 2's Gaby Roslin, Wilson, who stars in the trilogy as Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart, claims that Pitch Perfect 4 is in the works, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The last Pitch Perfect movie appeared in theaters in 2017 while a potential sequel was teased over the years.

The musical comedy written by Kay Cannon was first released in 2012, followed by Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and the third movie two years later. It is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Mickey Rapkin. Wilson stars in all three movies alongside Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, John Michael Higgings and Elizabeth Banks.

Although the Pitch Perfect star has no idea what the plot of the fourth movie will focus on, she is certain that it is being developed. She shared, "Hopefully there’s a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we’re older now, so I don’t exactly know what the storyline’s going to be. I guess they’ve got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma."

'Pitch Perfect' Was More About Having Fun Than Acting

Despite the years that have passed since Wilson played the role of Patricia, she loves being involved in the movies and hanging out with the cast who are "all still friends." "I absolutely loved making those movies," she said. "We're all still friends, all of us girls – they're just so joyful. I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh. It wasn't really acting because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so much. It was really fun."

No storyline or casting has been confirmed for Pitch Perfect 4 but, like its prequels, it will likely center around the female a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, led by Kendrick's Beca Mitchell, who initially joined the group as a rebellious first-year student at Barden University. Besides the popular trilogy, Pitch Perfect returned in 2022 for the TV series Bumper in Berlin and stars Adam DeVine, Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg. The show highlights DeVine's character, Bumper Allen's journey to Germany to revive his music career.

Stay tuned for more information about Pitch Perfect 4 and, in the meantime, Pitch Perfect 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.