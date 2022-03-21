Brittany Snow got her start in the industry at a very young age and has been adding one credit after the next to her filmography ever since. While Snow shows absolutely no signs of slowing down now — in fact, her latest film, X, could go on to be a personal favorite of 2022 - she did go through a period of time when personal growth had to take priority over acting.

With X now playing in theaters nationwide, Snow joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. We revisited the key titles that helped pave the way to X like the NBC series American Dreams and the star-studded big screen adaptation of Hairspray, but sometimes it’s the experience one has off-set and off-screen that could make all the difference.

That portion of the conversation began by revisiting Pitch Perfect, a wildly charming 2012 release that felt like it came out of nowhere, scored a significant fan base, and, in turn, kicked off a widely beloved film franchise. At what point in the process did Snow realize that project was so special? It was actually before she even scored the role of Chloe!

“I was the last person cast, and I was writing letters and I was calling people. I was like, ‘I’ll play any part! I’ll do anything!’ I think because I was so invested, I knew in my heart that it was going to be something special because it was really smart. But then when we were on set and everyone fit their roles so well, and we all just really gelled together and were very connected to the people that we played in terms of, there was a lot of overlap. I think I did know that it was going to be something really special. And that was my first thing back after taking a long time off [from] acting, and so I was just grateful to be there. I mean, every morning I was just grateful and excited to be a part of it.”

From there we zeroed in on that break from acting. What exactly inspired the choice to step away from the industry for a bit? Here’s how Snow put it:

“I took a year off from 23 to 24, and then I did this show called Harry’s Law. But then that was kind of a strange show for me. Unfortunately, my fault. I think I was just coming back from that yearlong break and I felt like I needed to take that time because I grew up as a kid actor. My mom started me when I was a baby and I never even knew what I liked, or I never knew how to take care of normal 23-year-old things. I needed to just put myself first, and it was a really informative year and something that was really helpful for my health.”

When the time came to return to acting, it was of the utmost importance for Snow to do so with the right opportunity, and that opportunity turned out to be Pitch Perfect.

“So then coming back, it was like relearning how to be an actor again and I was just so grateful that I got Pitch Perfect because it was the perfect thing to make me fall in love with acting again.”

Looking for more on Snow’s journey in film and television from American Dreams to X and beyond? You can catch her episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or listen to the interview uncut in podcast form below.

