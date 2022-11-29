Last week, Pitch Perfect fans were treated to a fourth installment in the musical universe of a capella singers. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is a six-episode spin-off series that, as the title suggests, focuses on Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) and chronicles his participation in a music festival in Germany after one of his songs becomes a hit in the country. Now that the series is out, Peacock shared with Collider a behind-the-scenes clip in which the main cast talks about their experience during filming.

The focus is, of course, on Devine, whose title character finally gets the spotlight (even though he’s still not clear about how light works) after being in the sidelines in the original film trilogy. In Germany, Bumper has free reign to be the star, but of course he soon discovers that the competition is a lot more intense than he thought. Devine highlights that a lot of the comedy in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hails from the fact that the singer can’t let go of the fact that he didn’t make it as big as he thought he would, and that bruises his ego.

Pitch Perfect Cast Has the Time of Their Lives in Germany

Also brought front and center to talk about the series are fan-favorite stars Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Sarah Hyland (Modern Family). The trio’s constant digs at each other suggests that they had a lot of fun being mean onscreen. The cast also celebrates the German culture: As the series was filmed on location, they got to drink a lot of beer, get a taste of schnitzel, and appreciate the city’s architecture and urban art.

Image via Peacock

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is created and written by five-time Emmy nominee Megan Amram, who previously wrote for The Good Place and Parks & Recreation. Amram also serves as showrunner, and she developed the series for television along with Elizabeth Banks – who starred in the film trilogy and directed Pitch Perfect 2.

The History of Pitch Perfect in Numbers

The Pitch Perfect film series kicked off in 2012 and became a surprise hit after the movie grossed over $100 million at the box office. Its popularity only increased after a clip from Anna Kendrick singing and performing hit single “Cups (When I’m Gone)” went viral. The sequels added almost $500 million to the franchise’s all-time gross, making it incredibly successful and leaving fans aching for more acapella competition stories. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin follows up to the franchise five years after the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3.

You can stream all episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock now. Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below:

Check out the official synopsis of the series here: