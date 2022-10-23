Following the massive success of Glee (2009-2015), the nation was swept off its feet by a cappella; the unbelievably catchy style of music that contains only a group's vocals with no instruments whatsoever. That success is more than likely what greenlit the ultimate modern college film, Pitch Perfect (2012). Instead of trying to tackle every real-world high school issue under the sun as Glee did, Pitch Perfect almost feels like it satirizes a cappella culture, focusing on a group of college girls who have historically lost to all male groups. The success of the film speaks for itself, spawning two more sequels to create a trilogy, as well as breakout roles for stars such as Anna Kendrick (Into the Woods) and Rebel Wilson (Jojo Rabbit). It also was a key role for another actor who played a character that the film's writers possibly didn't expect to become such a fan favorite.

That was the character of Bumper Allen, played to pitch perfection by Adam Devine (Workaholics). Bumper was essentially the lead antagonist of the first film, as the egotistical face of the Treble Makers, the all-boy a cappella group who were the arch-rivals of the Barden Bellas. From Bumper's perspective, he was on top of the world, though his circle was quite small, and as much as he'd like to deny it, that all faded away when he took a job as John Mayer's personal assistant. In Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), Bumper cements himself as the guy who peaked in college, now working as an incompetent security guard and singing with an a cappella group consisting of older has-beens, though he does kindle a romance with Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson).

Adam Devine did not reprise his role for Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), but Bumper will be returning to screens later this year in his very own spin-off series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (2021). As the title implies, Bumper is on his way to Deutschland in an attempt to rekindle his fading music career, likely to comedic results. Though Bumper's return has been flying a bit below the radar, the new show is just around the corner, so to get prepped for the ACA-reunion, here is everything we know so far about Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

The first trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin features the one and only thing it should: Bumper. Framed as if he's filming a video (even though he's clearly not the most tech-savvy), the teaser shows an introduction for the former Treble Maker as it transitions into Bumper singing a German mashup of "99 Luftballons" by Nena and "Take On Me" by A-ha.

Certainly not a plot-heavy trailer by any sense of the imagination, but some official set photos have shed a bit more light on what to expect from the show. The photos obviously feature, well, Bumper in Berlin, but it also introduces some other characters we'll meet in the show, whom we'll talk about in a second.

Where is Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Streaming?

Given the Pitch Perfect franchise's ownership under Universal Pictures, all six episodes of Bumper in Berlin will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, more than likely under the premium subscription plan. Peacock also features the first two films from the Pitch Perfect series in case fans would want to get caught up on Bumper's story so far or for newcomers to discover this epic a capella saga for the first time. Pitch Perfect 3 is not currently streaming on Peacock, but Bumper isn't in that one anyway, so it's one that can easily be skipped.

Bumper Allen officially arrives in Europe on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. No official release schedule has been set just yet, but likely Bumper in Berlin will be released weekly every following Wednesday as opposed to all episodes being available to binge on the same day.

What is the Plot of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?

The official synopsis for the first-ever spin-off in the Pitch Perfect franchise reads as follows:

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Clearly inspired by real-life stories of musicians like Sparks, who found great success in Europe after moving there from the United States, this trip to Germany could not only be the change Bumper needed for his music career but also offer a chance for him to really grow as a person.

Who is Making Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?

In addition to starring in the show, Adam Devine will also be executive producing the series, along with long-time Pitch Perfect star and creative Elizabeth Banks (Shrill). Also producing is series writer Megan Amram (The Good Place), and two of the three directors helming the series with Richie Keen (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Todd Strauss-Schulson (Isn't it Romantic). Maureen Bharoocha (Saved by the Bell) will also be directing.

The remaining crew includes cinematography from Mike Spragg (Black Mirror) and Agnesh Pakozdi (Aren't You Happy?), music from Cobra Kai (2018-2022) duo Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, and production design from Jonathan McKinstry (Shadow and Bone).

Who is Starring in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin?

Adam Devine will once again reprise his role as the egotistical, yet lovable, Bumper Allen, making this the third time that Devine has played the title character. However, Devine isn't the only Pitch Perfect alumni returning, as Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad) will also be returning as Pitch Perfect 2 villain Pieter Krämer. Krämer was a member of Das Sound Machine, an all-German a cappella group that the Bellas faced off against in the sequel. Like Bumper, Pieter has seemingly turned over a new leaf and will help the protagonist on his musical journey through his homeland.

New faces include Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Gisele, who's expected to follow in her MCU footsteps as the show's antagonist. Also joining the cast is Modern Family (2009-2020) star Sarah Hyland as Heidi, who has worked with Devine before as the star has made a number of guest appearances on Hyland's hit family sitcom. The cast is finally rounded out by Lera Abova (Anna), Udo Kier (Downsizing), and Diana Birenyte (Babylon Berlin).

Will Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Get a Second Season?

No second season has been currently ordered at Peacock, so a follow-up entry remains entirely in the hands of how fans receive Bumper's return to the franchise and whether or not fans would like to see him again.