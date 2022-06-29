In the heart of the streaming wars, Peacock has been slowly ramping up their lineup of original content. One of their most exciting new series coming out this year is Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The Pitch Perfect spin-off centered around fan-favorite character Bumper, played by Adam Devine, has been in production in Berlin for a while, but now the streamer has announced the official release date for the series. The six episode spin-off will premiere on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The musical comedy series will take place “several years after we last saw the character in Pitch Perfect" as Bumper "moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.” Devine is not the only familiar face, as Flula Borg’s Piëter Krämer will also be making a return to the franchise. Piëter is now a German music producer that signs Bumper on as one last desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Along with Devine and Borg, the spin-off will also star newcomers to the series Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. Megan Amram is serving as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Other executive producers include Devine and another franchise star Elizabeth Banks. Todd Strauss-Schulson, Richie Keen, and Maureen Bharoocha are directing the series.

Along with the release date for the Pitch Perfect spin-off, two new images for the series have been released. The first image sees Devine’s Bumper singing his heart out on stage while the other is a group shot of Devine, Borg, and Hyland in the streets of Berlin staring at something off-screen. They don’t look too happy to see whatever they are looking at and Borg’s Piëter looks like he has seen better days. Hyland, on the other hand, is playing Heidi, who is “Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant.” She also has her own secret dream of becoming a singer-songwriter herself.

Pitch Perfect has a huge fan base, and the franchise was also a big moneymaker for Universal, so centering a series around two of the franchise's most beloved characters only makes sense. Fans can expect more fun a cappella covers of today’s most popular songs and comedy that is sure to have us laughing for days. However, this is also a great opportunity to explore new aspects of these characters. Piëter and Bumper are in different parts of their lives now and down on their luck after all. Because of that, it will be interesting to see how much they push that more human aspect of this story.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is premiering on November 23. Until then, you can watch the first Pitch Perfect on Peacock right now.