It seems Bumper will be staying in Berlin a little longer. Last November, Peacock premiered the Pitch Perfect spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin to record-breaking numbers, and today, the streamer has announced that the series will be getting a second season.

Pitch Perfect is a trilogy of musical comedy films that starred the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and Adam DeVine. The series follows a female college acapella group as they perform in various competitions. Bumper In Berlin follows DeVine’s character, Bumper Allen, as he travels to Berlin in an attempt to kick-start his music career after a song of his goes viral in Germany.

The series getting renewed for a second season is not much of a surprise. According to Peacock, Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin had the biggest comedy premiere for the streamer when all six episodes dropped back in November. It reportedly was watched by more users in its first weekend than any other comedy on the service. It was really only a matter of time before the official news was dropped by Peacock, and now it's time for fans to cross their fingers and hope Season 2 will have a cameo from their favorite characters from the films.

Image via Peacock

About renewing the series for a second season, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had the following to say:

“We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character. Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

DeVine is joined in the series by fellow Pitch Perfect movie alum Flula Borg, who played the head of a German acapella group and antagonist of the second film. The series also stars Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and Katharina Thalbach. The series is created by Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks and is based on characters created by Kay Cannon, who wrote the original three films.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin.