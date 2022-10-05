Pitch Perfect’s Bumper (Adam Devine) is back and ready to blow your minds with his angelic vocal stylings. In a teaser released ahead of the Peacock debut of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the first series to come from the melodic franchise, the titular character drops his best mashup yet, to get you up off your seat and onto your feet.

The trailer sees the not-so-technologically inclined Bumper setting up his camera for his performance before launching into his acapella cover of Nena’s “99 Luftballoons” and A-ha’s “Take On Me”. In perfect German, the fan favorite character’s voice carries the first verse of the pop-star’s classic bouncy hit complete with his vocal take on the iconic synth line. As Bumper’s percussion builds, the song meets up with the classic ‘80s anthem. Exploding into one smooth tune, Bumper successfully nails a memorable performance that will carry him into the series as a viral sensation in Berlin.

Joining Bumper in his new life abroad will be Pitch Perfect 2 star Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer, as well as Jameela Jamil as Pieter’s ex and Bumper’s rival, Gisela. New faces will also include Sarah Hyland who will star as Bumper and Pieter’s sheepish American assistant who has her own unspoken goals and desires of becoming a singer, and Lera Abova, who will play a well known DJ who just so happens to also be Pieter’s sister, Thea Krämer. A batch of photos released last week revealed the upbeat energy that both the new and old characters will bring to the Pitch Perfect universe.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Adam Devine on 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2, His Character's Fashion Sense, and the 'Pitch Perfect' TV Show

Pitch Perfect 2 director and the producer of all three Pitch Perfect films, Elizabeth Banks, will also return to the story by way of executive producing. In a statement, Banks referred to the project’s cast as “the most talented and hilarious group of people,” adding that “It’s been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist” over the franchise’s ten-plus year run. She also sang praise for the new members of the cast and the returning Borg, the latter being a native of the series’ home city of Berlin.

Megan Amram (The Good Place) serves as showrunner with Todd Strauss-Schulson, Richie Keen, and Maureen Bharoocha directing. Along with Banks, Strauss-Schulson and Keen will also executive produce alongside Devine, Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, and Scott Neimeyer.

As we head towards the next installment of Pitch Perfect projects, you can get caught up on the beginnings of the acapella based story on Peacock where Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 are currently streaming. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin takes center stage on Peacock beginning November 23. You can see the show’s teaser below.