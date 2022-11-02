Adam Devine's character Bumper from the Pitch Perfect film franchise is heading to Germany as the lead in his very own spin-off series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Peacock has revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming show that sees the titular character struggling to become an acapella star in this new setting. The series is set to premiere on Peacock on November 23, 2022.

The trailer sees Bumper receiving a call from Pitch Perfect 2 star Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), who tells the popular character that his cover of a song has become a big hit on TikTok in Germany. With a chance to once again jumpstart his singing career, Bumper takes the opportunity to work with Krämer and moves to Berlin. Once in the German capital, he meets up with Krämer as well as a few other characters like Pieter’s assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland) and well-known DJ and Pieter’s sister, Thea Krämer (Lera Abova). The trailer also introduces us to Gisela, (Jameela Jamil), who is a singer that establishes herself as Bumper’s rival and is Pieter’s ex. The trailer shows us the obstacles that Bumper faces in this new environment, liking bomb on stage during German Unity Day, but the trailer also shows the characters picking themselves back up and trying again, with Hyland having the line "If you don't take a risk, you don't grow." The trailer also features Bumper's usual comedic antics as well as a tease of a riff-off between him and Gisela.

Devine joins series showrunner, writer, and executive producer Megan Amram (The Good Place) as an executive producer, with the duo being joined in the role by Pitch Perfect 2 director and the producer of all three Pitch Perfect films Elizabeth Banks as well as Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films. The six-episode series is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, Richie Keen, and Maureen Bharoocha, with Strauss-Schulson and Keen also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Statements from the Series Creators

Amram provided a statement along with the reveal of the brand-new trailer, which included her speaking on the excitement she has for creating the spin-off to the Pitch Perfect franchise.

With Bumper in Berlin, the other producers and I decided we wanted to expand the world of Pitch Perfect into something recognizable yet unique. We wanted to keep what made the movies special but create a new world that felt completely original. To take the elements of the movies we know and love -- the humor, the camaraderie, and the music -- and make it something sweet and absurd. Two beloved characters from the movies are joined by a whole new cast of characters who hopefully inject a freshness and absurdity to the franchise the world already adores.

She also spoke highly of the extremely talented cast that will be a part of the new show, saying that "Adam Devine is an absolute treasure, consistently funny and sweet. Sarah Hyland and Adam have incredible chemistry, and she has the pipes of a bona fide superstar. Flula Borg is as funny as expected but brings a grounded, beating heart to the show. Jameela Jamil steals every scene she’s in and our newcomer Lera Abova is insanely talented, and we're so excited to be introducing the world to her." Fellow executive producer also Banks provided a statement with the new trailer, saying:

To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you’ve seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the 'Pitch Perfect' world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways - anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could. I have so much love for this cast – they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It’s been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist, from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago. And it’s been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character. It’s just been an amazing journey and we’re so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold.”

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will air on Peacock beginning November 23. You can check out the brand-new trailer as well as read its official logline for the upcoming series down below.