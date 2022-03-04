In the middle of the current streaming wars Peacock has slowly been making waves with their original content and one of the most anticipated upcoming shows is the Pitch Perfect series with returning stars Adam Devine as Bumper Allen and Flula Borg as Piëter Krämer. Now it has been announced that Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil have joined the musical cast as series regulars.

The series will follow Bumper many years after the film trilogy wrapped up as he “moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.” It has also been announced that production on this new musical comedy series will begin in Berlin soon.

Hyland, best known for Modern Family and The Wedding Year, will play Heidi who is “Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin.” Devine and Hyland previously worked together on Modern Family.

Abova, best known for Anna, on the other hand, will play “Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).” Lastly, Jamil, best known for The Good Place and the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, will play Gisela,“ a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Gisela is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.”

The series will be executive produced by Pitch Perfect 2’s director and series star Elizabeth Banks, Mark Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Golden Circle Films, Devine, and Megan Amram. Amram will also be serving as both the writer and showrunner for the series. As previously reported, Isn’t It Romantic’s Todd Strauss-Schulson will be reteaming with Devine to direct the first 2 episodes of the series as well as executive produce the first episode. Richie Keen will be the producing director on episodes 3, 4, and 6 while also serving as an executive producer and Maureen Bharoocha will be directing episode 5.

Pitch Perfect over the course of its 3 films has collectively earned almost $600 million at the worldwide box office and instantly became a hit in the mid-2010s with its humorous comedic take on the world of a cappella singing. Between all the entertaining musical battles, the characters of this female-driven franchise were the best part and Bumper and Piëter were arguably the most memorable of them all. It will be interesting to see what this down-on-their-luck story will add to Bumper’s character and adding a family element to Piëter with his sister is sure to bring more absurdly funny moments to this heightened musical franchise. Hopefully, this series can capture the carefree fun spirit of the original films, and it will be exciting to see what these 3 new cast members will bring to the a cappella table.

