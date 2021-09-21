It’s time to aca-wake up, Pitches, because the Pitch Perfect franchise is back — this time as a television series. Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for a new, untitled series in the Pitch Perfect universe, spinning off from the Universal Pictures film series and starring one of its funniest alumni, Adam Devine, reprising his role as everyone’s favorite vocal villain, Bumper Allen.

Set several years after the original Pitch Perfect trilogy, the new series is set to follow Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career, after one of his songs unexpectedly ends up becoming a hit in Berlin.

Devine will executive produce the series, alongside Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer for Gold Circle Films, both of whom produced all three Pitch Perfect films.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Are Hosting a Halloween Baking Special for Peacock in Case You Have the Munchies

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said:

“Our upcoming ‘Pitch Perfect’ series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP. When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

The Pitch Perfect series goes into production alongside two other upcoming adaptations for Peacock, including Field of Dreams, written and executive produced by Mike Schur, and Ted, executive produced by Seth McFarlane. The series also comes as part of a first-look deal between Universal Television and Brownstone Productions, which also includes the upcoming series Red Queen, as well as films like Invisible Woman, The Grace Year, and Science Fair.

KEEP READING: Why ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ Make for a Great Sing-A-Long Double Feature

Share Share Tweet Email

'Midnight Mass' Review: Mike Flanagan's Profound, Infuriating Horror Homily on Faith & Fanaticism Flanagan has seemingly poured every thought or doubt he's ever had about the cosmos into this new Netflix series.

Read Next