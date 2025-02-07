Dan Fogelman is fast becoming known for delivering television shows that feature a compelling twist baked into their pilot episode. The most notable examples would be This is Us, which begins its pilot by focusing on four separate strangers...and then revealing that they're a family, and the Hulu thriller Paradise, which used its high concept pitch of "the President of the United States was killed, and nobody knows who did it" to cover the larger twist that the President — and seemingly the rest of the world — is living in a massive bunker under Colorado. But Fogelman helped create another twist-based television series, Pitch — which was cut down in its prime.

What Is ‘Pitch’ About?

Pitch's entire logline has the kind of twist that Fogelman built his TV career on, as it focuses on Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury), the first ever woman to play in Major League Baseball. It isn't an easy task as she has to navigate a team that includes aging catcher Mike Lawson (Mark-Paul Gosslear); a whirlwind of scrutiny that comes with being the first woman in a male-dominated sport; and her overbearing father (Michael Beach), who is constantly pushing her to the edge yet refuses to acknowledge her hard work. It's that last moment that lets Fogelman and PItch co-creator Rick Singer hit the audience with a major curveball: Ginny's father died in a car crash six years before the start of the series.

This was just a taste of the emotional — and often physical — curveballs Pitch would throw at its audience. Throughout the series, Ginny not only has to deal with the cutthroat world of professional sports but also her own personal ghosts. Sometimes the two even intertwine; in the episode "Wear It", Ginny's agent Amelia (Ali Larter) is able to secure a major Nike deal for her. This would be a big deal for any athlete, but Ginny ends up torpedoing the deal after getting caught jumping into a pool wearing another brand of sneakers; she later confesses to a stranger that the stress of fame is getting to her. This moment is the type of emotional haymaker that Fogelman perfected on his other shows, and it's what made Pitch stand out from other sports shows.

‘Pitch’ Only Lasted a Single Season