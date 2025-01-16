Considering it’s inherently a movie about mundane suburban life, Pitfall doesn’t hesitate to pull the rug out from under its characters as well as its audience. Jumping right in, it’s set in your run-of-the-mill post-war era, featuring a bored insurance man, his lovely wife, and the ins and outs of their days. Then comes a femme fatale and a covetous private eye who end up spurring a moral spiral heading for disaster. Directed by André de Toth, and starring the likes of Lizabeth Scott, Dick Powell, and Jane Wyatt, 1948’s Pitfall takes what should have been a typical tale of unfaithfulness and greed, and rolls and drenches it in drama.

Overall, the movie leans into the messy intricacies of human behavior and reveals how a seemingly insignificant choice can trigger some sort of butterfly effect. In essence, the deception and corruption here masquerade as the highest level of normalcy. However, this isn’t yet another crime story, but an exposé of sorts, exploring the cracks in the American Dream and the things people do to escape them. Thanks to an airtight script and stellar performances, Pitfall still hits the mark decades down the line. It’s no mystery why the film sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Moral Dilemmas in ‘Pitfall’ Hit Harder Than Your Average Noir

Image Via United Artists

Pitfall’s version of morality is far from monochrome, it delves deeper into the gray than most films dare to. In essence, what starts out as a bored insurance salesman John Forbes' (Dick Powell) quest for excitement quickly spirals into a messy combination of lies and regret. At the center of all the shenanigans is John’s affair with the vulnerable yet assertive Mona Stevens (Lizabeth Scott). In more ways than one, their relationship presents itself as genuine — after all, they both know what they expect from it. However, it’s equally steeped in selfishness and results in a storm that drags everyone in their orbit down with them. John’s infidelity doesn’t just throw his personal life into disarray, there’s a ripple effect that wrecks things in ways he never imagined.

For instance, the private eye, J.B. MacDonald (Raymond Burr), who’s borderline obsessed with Mona, is pulled into the orbit of chaos. His jealousy drives him to take some pretty destructive steps and at the end of the day, his actions become deadly. Then there’s John’s wife Sue (Jane Wyatt), who’s left to pick up the shattered pieces of a marriage wrecked by deception. All in all, the moral stakes here are not theoretical, they’re tangible and deeply personal. They equally force each character to deal with the fallout from their choices. A striking moment arises when it dawns on John that his attempt to fix things is only destroying his world the more. By the time he tries to detach himself from Mona, it’s too late, and the decay has already set in. It goes without saying that Pitfall doesn’t let anyone off the hook and its narrative is a stark reminder that even the tiniest lapses in judgment can lead to catastrophic consequences.

‘Pitfall’ Uses the Lens of Noir to Examine Middle-Class Boredom