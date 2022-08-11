Pixar is well known for their Easter eggs, but do you know where to look?

Since its feature film debut in 1995, Pixar Animation Studios has become the king of Easter eggs, sending viewers on bigger and bigger scavenger hunts with each new movie. Known for their signature Easter eggs, fans can almost always guarantee they'll spot the following in every Pixar film: A113, the Pizza Planet truck, a reference to the studio's next release, and John Ratzenberger up until 2020s Onward.

But one, beloved Easter egg tops them all, and can be found in almost every single film from 1995's Toy Storyuntil 2022's Lightyear and beyond: the Pixar Ball. Technically known as the Luxo ball, this yellow ball with the blue stripe and bright red star bounces from film to film in unique ways, but it's not always easy to find.

'Toy Story' (1995)

Pixar's firstborn film wasn't the Pixar Ball's on-screen debut, but it was the first time most people were graced with its bouncing presence. The ball's first appearance was in the 1986 Pixar short Luxo Jr., which also starred the studio's other well-known symbol, the Luxo lamp.

As for Toy Story, it's pretty easy to find the Pixar Ball in this film. Not only can it be seen being played with by Andy and all of his birthday party guests, but it also plays a key role in Buzz's impressive "falling with style" moment in Andy's room.

'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Although A Bug's Life premiered smack-dab between Toy Story and its sequel, the film featured almost every known reference except for the Pixar Ball. But come 1999 when Toy Story 2 hit theaters, it was time for the Easter egg hunt to start back up.

The filmmakers got creative with this one, rather than throwing the ball back into Andy's bedroom, they included the ball in Al's Toy Barn. Specifically, while the toys are on their way out of the store to go find Woody, they pass by a container full of the familiar balls.

'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

After almost two years without a release from Pixar, the studio came back in 2001 with the hit film Monsters, Inc. and the Easter egg hunt was back on. This film included a few unexpected references to Toy Story, as well as a very obvious Luxo ball.

When Boo finally returns to his room and shows Sulley all of her toys, not only does she show him her Jessie doll and Nemo stuffed animal, but a Pixar Ball can be spotted on her bedroom floor among her toys.

'Finding Nemo' (2003)

When your biggest Easter egg is a bouncy ball and your films star a lot of children like Andy, Boo and Riley, it certainly isn't hard to roll the Pixar Ball into their bedrooms. But because Finding Nemo's stars all live under the sea, the filmmakers got creative with this Easter egg.

In the waiting room of P Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney - a.k.a. the dentist's office - a toy box can be found. Along with a cameo from Buzz Lightyear himself, the Pixar Ball can be spotted inside the overflowing toy box.

'The Incredibles' (2004)

The Incredibles is where things get tricky for Pixar's Easter eggs. Not only is it the only film to date that does not feature the Pizza Planet truck, but the Luxo ball was a tough find - so tough, that it can only be seen in the film's alternate opening.

The alternate opening of the 2004 film, which could be watched as a bonus feature on the DVD release, shows the ball as one of young Violet's toys, while the subsequent short Jack-Jack Attack,also found on the DVD and later on Disney+, shows the ball among the youngest Incredible's toys on the floor.

'WALL-E' (2008)

It's unknown why the Pixar Ball was left out of Cars and Ratatouille, putting the search for the ball on hold for four years. But 2008's WALL-E brought the return of the Luxo Jr. Easter egg, just not in the way most viewers would expect.

Rather than featuring the famous Pixar Ball, the film referenced the Luxo lamp itself. When the titular character WALL-E creates a statue of his love Eve, one of her arms is made from the memorable lamp.

'Presto' (2008)

Pixar shorts are just as prone to Easter eggs as full-length films, and in the short that aired in theaters right before WALL-E premiered, the familiar ball could be found twice.

Presto, the 5-minute-and-14-second short that garnered an Academy Award nomination, the Luxo ball can be seen falling out of Presto's sleeve, as well as behind Alec Azam's ear halfway through the short.

'Up' (2009)

Up was the final Pixar film of the 2000s and featured every popular Easter egg, including two sightings of the Luxo ball, one of which was in the most clever way.

The ball is first seen in a little girl's room along with a Lots-o-Huggin bear as Carl's house floats outside her window. The ball is seen again throughout the film, sneaked onto Russell's sash as one of his dozens of merit badges for the Wilderness Explorers.

