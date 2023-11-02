The Big Picture Pixar developed a new software to animate Merida's hair in Brave, creating a realistic and iconic look for the character.

The animation team studied real-life curly hair to ensure the hair movements were accurately simulated based on physics.

Merida's hair is thematically significant to the story, symbolizing her independence and defiance of societal expectations. It serves as a visual representation of her personality and conflicts.

When Pixar's Brave premiered in 2012, it was a groundbreaking production for the company both on a technical front and from a narrative perspective. Merida (Kelly Macdonald) was the first female protagonist leading a Pixar film and was lauded for her bold personality and unabashed independence, making her stand out as one of the most self-sufficient and feminist princesses in a major animated film. From a production standpoint, Pixar also took courageous leaps in innovation when creating the film by retiring their old in-house animation system (Menv) and shifting to a new proprietary animation software known as Presto. Brave was also the first Pixar film to use Dolby/Atmos Audio, which made the in-theater experience more immersive.

However, the most unique and impressive technical advancement to come from Brave was the development of a computer software with the specific purpose of animating Merida's complicated, stunning, and iconic hair. The hair department for this animated film may not have had to worry about hairspray and wigs, but they had their own set of challenges in order to bring their new princess's fiery ringlets to the big screen.

Pixar Developed a New Software To Animate Merida’s Hair in ‘Brave'

The Wall Street Journal featured an article where members of the production team, from writers to animators, discussed the research and preparation behind making the film. Claudia Chung, a simulation supervisor in charge of the movie's clothing and hair, shared that the team had created a software program to, "to make the hair react more realistically to the character's movements and surroundings." The additional time, energy, and value given to creating Merida's hair paid off in dividends, as her character design went on to be one of the most memorable and beloved features of the film.

Even among the most iconic Disney Princesses (a group Merida officially joined in 2013), Merida's hair was exceedingly complicated to animate. Chung revealed that, "Merida's hair is made up of 1,500 individually sculpted curves, distinct points in a three-dimensional space," which were all programmed to react to movement and the surrounding space realistically. The resulting product makes Merida one of the most vibrant on-screen characters in a Pixar film, as her vivid locks remain the most eye-catching even in a movie that features magical bears and stellar setting design.

Pixar Animators Studied Real-Life Curls For Inspiration

In order to make Merida's hair program effective, software engineers looked to practical sources in order to ensure that the animated simulation of curly hair moved the same way it would if it wer real. Hayley Iben, a software engineer at Pixar, shared about her work on the hair simulator in the film. She explains that the movement of hair was a simulated effect, so no one had to animate it by hand. Instead, the hair's movements were programmed into the computer based on the physics of how it would react. In order to make this possible, production studied real-life curly hair to develop the basis for Merida's own mane. They discovered that curly hair essentially acts like a spring, as they rest in spiraling locks that snap back to shape after being pulled.

Though Merida's hair was quite complex, the animation model could be summarized as lots of springs that react to gravity as the character moves around. Iben further discussed how one of the unexpected keys to making Merida's curls bounce realistically was to add a core spring on the inside of the external springs in the software, which helped animators find the sweet spot for bringing her hair to life. Though Merida hasn't been queued for a live-action adaptation any time soon, the diligent work of the animation team has already ensured that translating the princess's character design into reality should be an easy transition from a digital to real-life hair and wardrobe team.

Merida's Hair Is Thematically Significant to 'Brave's Story

The incredible attention to detail and resources devoted to creating Merida's hair wasn't just an aesthetic and creative decision, even though it would've been worthwhile anyway. However, Merida's hair was also thematically significant to the narrative, serving as a symbol for her character's defining personality traits and even her external conflicts. Iben noted that, "Hair was a really big deal in Brave. It was a symbol of freedom that was intrinsic to our main character, Merida's, personality." One of the overarching themes of the film was Merida's desire for independence and her mother's insistence that she remain proper and traditional. The incredibly emotional and impactful conflict of this mother-daughter relationship is symbolically tied to Merida's messy curls.

When Merida is set to be betrothed, her mother urges her to conform, which includes tucking her unruly hair underneath a bonnet. However, her hair does not remain trapped for too long. When it comes time for the archery contest to determine who wins her hand in marriage, Merida declares, "I'll be shooting for my own hand," as she reveals her vibrant red hair from underneath a hooded cloak. Merida's declaration feels even more assertive because of how she embraces her defiant identity and appearance, shortly before demonstrating her own self-sufficiency and talents. Merida is brave, free, and untamable — all traits equally represented by her fiery hair.

‘Brave’s Costume Designs Are Also Specially Made

In addition to the complex production of Merida's hair, the wardrobe of the characters were also meticulously designed based on real-life research, while yet again pushing the boundaries of what Pixar has done before. In the same WSJ article where they discussed the software for Merida's hair, shading director Tia Kratter and co-director Steve Purcell shared about their trip to Scotland and the important takeaways for their movie's development. Kratter studied the fabrics and tartan patterns that were distinct to Scotland, leading to the development of a new shading program that created a textured cloth appearance for characters' clothing in order for them to move more realistically. Admittedly, tartan patterns were not as prevalent in Scotland during the setting of Brave, but Purcell affirmed the decision by stating that "It's a love letter to Scotland, not a documentary."

The new shading program and extra attention to wardrobe was essential as Brave saw characters wear more layers of clothing than ever before in a Pixar film. For comparison, the most layers of animated clothing in a Pixar movie before Brave was in 2007's Ratatouille, where four layers of clothing were used on a chef's outfit. For Brave, Merida's father Fergus had 16 total layers of clothing, quadruple the amount that they had to animate before. As necessary as it was for Merida's hair to react realistically, the movement of these layers of clothing were also key in making the film aesthetically pleasing. Pixar's Brave and Merida's unmistakable locks can be streamed now on Disney+. But if you're looking for even more of Merida and her life, check out your local bookstore for Bravely by Maggie Stiefvater, a novel that follows our favorite redheaded princess on a brand-new adventure.

