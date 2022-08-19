If you were born in the nineties, you likely grew up with Pixar as your cinematic best friend. The animation company is responsible for producing some of the best family films of all time (not to mention some of the most emotional films of all time, too).

Though the company's most recent release,Lightyear, failed to reach the heights many hoped it would, that doesn't mean spin-offs from some of the studio's most successful films should be locked in a Star Command jail cell. In fact, several Pixar characters are just waiting for their chance to shine as the lead character in their own movie. And yes, Mr. Potato Head is on the list.

The Potato Heads - A Love Story For The Ages

If you've watched any of the Toy Story films (and let's be honest, who hasn't?), you'll be well aware that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are completely in love with one another and meant to be together. But it can't always have been plain sailing for the potato pair. Mrs. Potato Head originally arrived as one of Molly's (Andy's sister) toys.

This leaves us with a lot of potential to jump back to this point in time to see how the two actually got to know each other. Imagine an animated take on Romeo And Juliet in which the warring families are Andy and Molly. Between all of this chaos, the two Potato Heads must steal moments together, falling in love amidst the backdrop of a family feud. We don't know about you, but we think this sounds like a love story for the ages (one that would likely be incredibly funny, too).

Squirt And Crush - A Father/Son Adventure

Finding Nemo continued a streak of hits for Pixar. Not only did the animated adventure gross over $900 million worldwide, but it is also considered to be the 153rd best film of all time, according to IMDB. Among the many high points of Finding Nemo, including an exceptional Albert Brooks performance and a fun Toy Story easter egg, the father/son turtle duo of Squirt and Crush really do steal the show.

Squirt and Crush deserve a spin-off for the simple reason that they're a hilarious pair, and audiences would love to see more of them. Not only this, but Pixar has a strong record when exploring father/son relationships, which means this spin-off could be emotional as well as gut-bustingly funny. Onward is an excellent example of a recent Pixar film that deals with a road trip (when we meet Squirt and Crush, they are on their travels), is entertaining for audiences of all ages but is also incredibly moving. Come on, Pixar, give us more Squirt and Crush noggin adventures.

Frozone - An Ice-Cool Spin-Off

Image via Disney/Pixar

Is there a cooler Pixar character than Frozone? No, of course, there isn't. Voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, the superhero with ice-powers is responsible for arguably the most iconic Pixar scene of all time (Honey, where is my super suit?). Though Frozone has appeared in both The Incredibles films, he's never been given the focus or attention that his character truly deserves.

Though both scenes that Frozone shares with his wife (always in the midst of an argument) are insanely memorable, we know nothing else about her or the relationship they share. After two film appearances, all we really know about Frozone are his powers and the fact that he's firm friends with the Parr family. A Frozone-focused film would allow audiences to learn more about the character and what makes him tick while also showcasing his extraordinary powers that have so far only been used to support the Parr family. We don't just want a Frozone spin-off; we need it.

Doc Hudson - A Trip To The Past

Although the Cars series is made up of three films, a number of short films, and an upcoming Disney+ series titled Cars On The Road, the franchise has never quite lived up to the potential of its extraordinary premise. After the first film introduced us to this world and their way of life, the second film focused on Mater in a confusing spy storyline, and the third film underwhelmed audiences as we saw Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) finally accept that he's too old to compete anymore.

Despite the misfires, there is still a vast amount to explore within this world, and perhaps the answer lies in the past. Doc Hudson, Lightning McQueen's mentor, was a racecar named the Hudson Hornet who won three Piston cups. Not only would a film focusing on the Hornet allow us to see his incredible triumphs, but it would also be interesting to see how the world looked back then. Does this world advance at a similar pace to ours? How would technology look back then? Was Hudson's crash more severe because of the lack of technology? These are just some of the questions a Doc Hudson spin-off film could answer, and we'd love to know more about this world of sentient cars, planes, and boats.

Boo - A Quest To Return To Monstropolis

Boo and Sulley's relationship in Monsters, Inc is one of the most touching in Pixar history. After first fearing the child, Sulley grows to love and protect her as if she were his own daughter. Though the final scene of the film implies that Boo and Sulley reunite, Boo does not make an appearance in the spin-off Disney+ series, Monsters At Work. This gives Pixar the perfect opportunity to shift the focus of this franchise away from Monstropolis for a film, allowing us to catch up with Boo in the real world.

Perhaps Boo has been determined to reunite with Sully and has spent her entire childhood performing experiments and growing increasingly intelligent in order to create a bridge back to Monstropolis. It would be nice to see how this affects her and how the rest of the world reacts to her seemingly nonsensical claims. Seeing Boo struggle through several years of her life, desperately trying to reunite with her furry friend, would make their eventual reunion incredibly emotional and touching.

Edna Mode - No Capes!

How on earth does a fashion designer wind up designing superhero suits? That's the question we want to be answered in an Edna Mode spin-off film. The character (voiced by Brad Bird) is incredibly fun to watch. She has no filter, doesn't listen to a word anybody says, and cares about nothing besides herself and stylistic super suits. The films make it clear that the character is exceedingly wealthy and now only works on projects she deems worthy of her time, but we'd love to know how she made the jump from presumably designing dresses and jumpers to designing super suits.

Also, she knows the real identity of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl. How did she prove herself to be trustworthy enough to hold such important information? Surely a supervillain could work this out and form a plan to capture Edna and steal her knowledge. This would be an interesting story to play out on the big screen. Allowing audiences to watch Edna Mode face off against a supervillain armed with nothing but her wit and her incredible fashion knowledge. And let's be honest, there's only one winner in that fight.

