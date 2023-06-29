Clear those calenders, because Disney and Pixar have made plans for you. Beginning in July, three beloved Pixar classics are returning to the big screen for a limited time — Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Coco. Each film will be in select US theaters, spread throughout July and September. The films' return to theaters is part of Disney's ongoing celebration of its centennial anniversary, officially dubbed Disney100. Tickets for each film are already on sale.

Toy Story will return starting July 21 and will run until August 3. The feature initially debuted in 1995. It follows Woody (Tom Hanks), a toy cowboy who begins to feel a twinge of jealousy when his owner -- a child named Andy -- gets a shiny new Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. In Woody's pursuit to get rid of Buzz, he and Buzz soon get lost and must find their way back to Andy before he moves and leaves them behind. The film later gained three sequels, with the latest Toy Story 4 releasing in 2019. In 2022, Buzz (now voiced by Chris Evans) had his own time in the spotlight with a prequel/origin story entitled Lightyear. Earlier this year, Disney announced that a Toy Story 5 is also in development.

Things get super with The Incredibles' return to theaters September 1-September 14. First releasing in 2004, The Incredibles follows the Parr family, in which every member has some sort of power. Despite trying their best to live a quiet and normal life, a hero's work is never done. So, when patriarch Bob/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) gets a chance at a top-secret assignment, he takes it, eventually realizing he'll need the whole family for this one. The sequel, Incredibles 2, premiered in 2018. The Incredibles is also responsible for THAT iconic line (you know the one).

Rounding out the Pixar features is the visually stunning and emotional feature Coco. The film released in 2017, introducing audiences to a young boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez). Set around Dias de los Muertos, Coco follows Miguel, an aspiring musician who learns about his family's generations-long ban on music -- though he doesn't quite know why. Ever the persistent child, Miguel is determined to prove his talents, soon travelling to the Land of the Dead where he embarks on a life-changing journey and learns more than he could've imagined about his family.

Disney Is Bringing Other Films From the Vault to Theaters

Alongside the Pixar films, Disney is also giving limited runs to a handful of its other movies, with Pirates of the Carribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl kicking the summer off on July 7. Audiences can stay cool with the return of Frozen on August 4. Additionally, the original Beauty and the Beast (August 18), the original The Lion King (September 29), and Moana (October 13) will also be in theaters. All tickets and information are available through the Fandango website.