Who knew that a bunch of ants would be at the heart of one of the greatest conflicts to ever grace the world of Western animation? That’s just what happened in 1998, though, when Pixar Animation Studios and DreamWorks Animation, both in their infancy as producers of movies, dropped CG-animated motion pictures about outcasts ants. It was a peculiar coincidence that the leaders of Pixar took as a sign of DreamWorks head Jeffrey Katzenberg plagiarizing the idea for A Bug’s Life. From this conflict, a long-running feud would emerge between the two animation studios that would last decades.

That’s a lot of drama over a pair of animated features, one of which (A Bug’s Life) is considered one of the weakest Pixar features of all time. But A Bug’s Life and Antz did indeed spawn a rivalry that proved highly formative in the earliest days of computer-animation filmmaking. The insects may have been tiny, but the drama and egos at play behind the scenes of these projects were larger than life.

RELATED: Unlike Other Pixar Films, ‘Elemental’ Fails in This Major Way

Where Did ‘A Bug’s Life’ And ‘Antz’ Originate?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

The legend goes that “one lunch” in 1994 helped spawn many ideas for different Pixar movies. A yarn that proved so iconic it functioned as the crux of the teaser trailer for WALL-E, it was at this event, so the story goes, that the plot of A Bug’s Life was cracked. With this decision, Pixar decided on its follow-up project to Toy Story, the company’s first computer-animated movie. Meanwhile, Katzenberg and other DreamWorks personnel have always maintained that Antz originated from various spec scripts Katzenberg had been presented with in his days as the head of Disney Animation. Before Katzenberg was ousted from the studio, he’d been presented with the concept for a movie called Army Ants that would, reportedly, function as the basis for Antz.

John Lasseter recalled to Business Week in 1998 that he had told Katzenberg about the plans for A Bug's Life back in 1995 as well as its projected Thanksgiving 1998 release date. During this talk, Katzenberg commented that DreamWorks was planning to launch its first title, The Prince of Egypt, at that exact same time. Afterward, Lasseter discovered the existence of Antz and claimed that he later called up Katzenberg to confront the matter. During this exchange, per Lasseter's recollection, Katzenberg went on a diatribe about how Disney had a conspiracy against him (Katzenberg was embroiled in a lengthy legal battle against Disney over an unpaid bonus at this time), causing the Pixar head honcho to realize the larger circumstances informing Katzenberg’s decisions over at DreamWorks Animation.

Initially, Antz would’ve hit movie theaters in March 1999, four months after A Bug’s Life. Katzenberg would later, however, push the release date up to October 1998, a move that ensured Antz would now be the first DreamWorks Animation title in history (The Prince of Egypt was now delayed by a month to December 1998) and that it would be the first CG-bug movie in the marketplace. Steve Jobs, the figure forever connected to Apple and initial CEO of Pixar, claimed in that Business Week article that Katzenberg phoned both himself and Lasseter with an offer to halt all work on Antz if Pixar would move the release date of A Bug's Life, thus ensuring that The Prince of Egypt would be the big animated family movie of the 1998 holiday season. Neither of these leadership figures at Pixar took to the offer and Antz kept on cruising towards its October 1998 release date. (DreamWorks insiders denied to Business Week that any deal of this nature was ever offered to Pixar.)

This back-and-forth competition, with Lasseter and Jobs going public with their qualms towards DreamWorks, became a thing of animation legend, especially in the 2000s. In this era, Pixar was seen as the artsy crusader for original ideas and DreamWorks Animation was the outfit that seemingly couldn’t launch any projects without ripping off Pixar or leaning on Disney iconography. An epic saga about DreamWorks stealing the idea for A Bug’s Life as part of Katzenberg’s grand attempts at retribution at his former employer fit right into this profile. For many years, legend became truth and the default interpretation of the Antz vs. A Bug’s Life duel was one that had easily discernible good guys and bad guys. In the modern world, though, revisiting this saga reveals a much more complicated yarn that doesn’t have any heroes, at least when it comes to the CEOs and leaders of these respective companies.

The Modern Details of This Animated Movie Feud

Image via DreamWorks Animation

What a difference a few decades can make. Pixar in the early 2000s couldn’t miss at the box office and kept on churning out daring original ideas, and now the studio is in a box office slump and has become infamous for diluting theaters with endless sequels in the 2010s. DreamWorks Animation, meanwhile, has garnered a more complicated reputation. The studio’s demonstrated the ability to deliver truly noteworthy pieces of animated cinema like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the How to Train Your Dragon movies. However, titles like The Boss Baby harken back to the studio's more shallow approach to creativity throughout the 2000s. In other words, both Pixar and DreamWorks Animation are now just studios, neither one perceived as exclusively callable of producing either masterpieces or knock-offs.

Something else that’s changed in the modern world? The 1990s figureheads of both companies, the people who sparked the entire Antz/A Bug’s Life feud, are gone. Lasseter left Pixar after multiple accusations of inappropriate conduct towards women in the workplace while Katzenberg departed DreamWorks Animation once it was sold to Universal Pictures. Neither one of their legacies at either company are exactly rosy. If anything, their primary creative footprints at both outfits suggest they were more problematic at Pixar and DreamWorks than indispensable visionaries. Artists like Cassandra Smolcic have penned open essays alleging how Lasseter informed an environment that was hostile to perspectives that didn't originate from white men and was especially dehumanizing to people belonging to marginalized genders. Meanwhile, reports from outlets like Deadline Hollywood have alleged that Katzenberg's extremely controlling nature prevented DreamWorks Animation from getting certain distribution deals and even ownership offers.

In other words, Katzenberg and Lasseter have both left a trail behind that suggests they put their own needs and worldviews first. This perception is reflected in how the entire Antz/A Bug’s Life thing went down, with Katzenberg trying to initially keep Antz a secret from Pixar brass and pushing its date up to beat A Bug’s Life. Meanwhile, Lasseter’s possessive tendencies can be seen in his demand that there be only one computer-animated ant movie in the marketplace. Even with the shady behind-the-scenes dealings, Lasseter still wanted to paint himself as a victim even with oodles of Disney marketing money and Steve Jobs financing cash at his disposal. In the 2000s, the A Bug’s Life/Antz feud suggested an epic battle between industry titans. Today, it’s an icky reflection of the worst tendencies of two guys who wielded their power as industry leaders incredibly poorly.

What Really Happened With This Animated Bug Movie Showdown?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Let’s move away from Lasseter and Katzenberg’s comment on the Antz/A Bug’s Life showdown for a moment. Instead, let’s focus on comments from Tim Johnson, one of the two directors of Antz (along with Eric Darnell). Being a guy who helmed Antz and worked at DreamWorks Animation until 2019, Johnson’s sympathies are naturally going to reside with the movie he made. However, Johnson’s interview with the podcast The Look Back Machine brings up an interesting wrinkle in how DreamWorks ended up also making an animated bug movie in the 1990s.

Computer animation was still in its infancy in this decade. Restrictions abounded for what one could do in CGI, particularly when it came to fur and clothes. Given these constrictions, filmmakers behind the first computer-animated features had limited options over what creatures they could tell stories about. Insects, like ants, were an easy pick for CG narratives since they didn’t have clothes or fur to realize. Johnson noted that this factor was further reflected in how Digital Domain also announced a CG ants movie (one that he claims was even closer to the plot of A Bug’s Life than Antz) in the mid-1990s. If you wanted to get into the business of CG filmmaking, you had to work with the limitations of the art form, which meant relying heavily on critters like ants.

Toxic Personalities Hurt the Projects

Image via Walt Disney Studios

This mundane explanation for why DreamWorks Animation and Pixar both ended up making CG ants movies in the 1990s seems to be the most likely explanation for how 1998 turned into the year of the A Bug’s Life vs. Antz showdown. Of course, the worst impulses of figures like Katzenberg, Jobs, and Lasseter all exacerbated the similarities between these projects and kept a Pixar vs. DreamWorks feud going for years, at least among the corporate leaders of these outfits.

Thankfully, today, there doesn’t appear to be as much animosity between filmmakers behind major animated movies. Partially, that’s because CG technology has advanced to the point where a slew of different kinds of stories can be told (in addition to tales told in all kinds of other animation styles). However, it’s also due to the personalities of the artists making these films. Compare the PR muckraking between Katzenberg and Lasseter in the '90s to Guillermo del Toro complimenting fellow directors of 2022 animated features to The Hollywood Reporter. The Antz/A Bug’s Life duel of 1998 isn’t just one of the most high-profile instances of two similar movies dropping in the same year. The brouhaha surrounding these quarreling features demonstrates how notable figures in the animation industry should not behave toward each other. Support, not spite, is what makes a thriving animation community.