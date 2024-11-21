For the first time since 2022's Lightyear, Pixar and Disney are returning to the sci-fi genre with their new coming-of-age story, Elio, which just launched a brand-new teaser trailer. The animation giant's immediate follow-up to what became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, Inside Out 2, Pixar's epic space exploration tale has been shrouded in secrecy for quite some time. The studio did give an extended look at the upcoming film at the 2024 D23 Expo, but the new teaser trailer for Elio gives an even better sense of what's in store for this visually striking space adventure.

The new teaser trailer immediately introduces Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab), an ambitious young boy with a somewhat unusual aspiration—to be abducted by aliens. Even though his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña) insists that he find some human friends on his planet, Elio refuses to believe that extraterrestrials don't exist. Remarkably enough, Elio's dream comes true when a UFO takes Elio to a collective of various alien civilizations. Elio comes face-to-face with dozens of alien lifeforms and incredible otherworldly environments. There's just one teeny tiny mix-up - these extraterrestrial leaders seem to think that Elio is the leader of Earth.

Adiran Molina (Coco), Domee Shi (Turning Red), and Madeline Sharafian (SparkShorts) co-direct Elio. The cast of the new Pixar film is led by Obi-Wan Kenobi star Yonas Kibreab, which also includes Ratatouille star Brad Garrett and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil. Playing Elio's aunt is Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana, replacing Barbie's America Ferrara, who was initially cast in 2022.

The official plot synopsis of Elio reads as follows:

"A space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, Elio’s all in for an epic undertaking when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. When Elio is mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be."

Pixar Has Several Big Projects in the Works Along With 'Elio'

Elio is one of Pixar's many major motion pictures in the works, and that's not even including the animation legend's expansion into television. In the near future, Pixar will release its first two television shows, with the Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions and the original anthology series Win or Lose. Following Elio's release in 2025, Pixar will follow the film with another original animated feature in 2026 with the high-octane comedy Hoppers. After that, Pixar will be back in sequel mode, with Toy Story 5 that same year and Incredibles 3 later at an undisclosed release date.

Elio premieres in theaters on Friday, June 13, 2025.