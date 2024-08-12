The Big Picture Inside Out 2 has propelled Pixar to a $17 billion global revenue milestone, becoming a top-grossing movie domestically and internationally.

The film's success has shifted Pixar's strategy toward sequels, with only six films crossing the $1 billion mark globally.

Inside Out 2's record-breaking achievements have established Pixar in the big leagues of Hollywood, securing its position for the foreseeable future.

Pixar was due a break, but nobody could’ve anticipated a return-to-form of this magnitude. Thanks to the record-breaking success of Inside Out 2, the legendary animation house has not only managed to bounce back after several years of uncertainty, but has re-established itself in the big leagues of Hollywood. This weekend, after Inside Out 2 added another $20-odd million to its worldwide tally, the studio took its cumulative global box office collections past a major new milestone.

Pixar’s total revenue, combining the global hauls of 28 feature films, now stands at a staggering $17 billion. Nearly $1.6 billion of that total has been contributed by Inside Out 2, which is now the studio’s top-grossing movie both domestically ($636 million) and in overseas markets ($957 million). Inside Out 2 is also the year’s top-grossing movie, and among the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. It has a strong chance of passing The Lion King remake’s $1.64 billion lifetime haul by the end of its run, and claiming the ninth position on the all-time chart.

Pixar's Highest-Grossing Films Global Box Office Inside Out 2 $1.59 billion Incredibles 2 $1.24 billion Toy Story 4 $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 $1.06 billion Finding Dory $1.02 billion

Only six Pixar movies have been able to generate more than $1 billion globally so far. Inside Out 2 ranks number one, followed by Incredibles 2 ($1.2 billion), Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion), Toy Story 3 ($1.03 billion), and Finding Dory ($1 billion). Incidentally, each of these films is a sequel, which represents just how drastically Pixar’s strategies have changed in the last decade. For the longest time, the studio took pride in its decision to abstain from the franchise model, in stark contrast to close competitors such as DreamWorks ($17.1 billion combined), Illumination ($10.5 billion worldwide), and Blue Sky ($5 billion worldwide). Toy Story was the only film that spawned sequels, until the arrival of Cars 2 in 2011.

Pixar Is Going to Stay in the Franchise Business for the Foreseeable Future

Pixar took a major hit because of the pandemic, which initially forced a string of its films to be released directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, followed by a drawn-out struggle to regain lost ground theatrically. Movies like Lightyear and Elemental under-performed, but Inside Out 2 has been breaking records since day one. It generated nearly $400 million worldwide in its first weekend, and subsequently became the fastest animated film to pass several box office milestones.

The film’s success prompted Disney to announce a spin-off series for Disney+ at the recent D23 convention, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a third feature film was also green-lit soon. The original movie debuted in 2015, grossing $850 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters, and will soon be released on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.