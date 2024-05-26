When people think of the greatest animation companies in the world, Pixar is usually high on the list. Emerging on the scene in 1995 with the first fully CGI animated film, Toy Story, Pixar released hit after hit beloved by audiences of all ages thanks to its impressive animation quality, heartfelt storytelling, and mature themes. Combined with lackluster releases from Disney, Pixar's success cemented 3D animation as the way of the future for animated films.

Another reason for Pixar's success is the memorable and beloved protagonists they've created. Pixar characters can be anything from animals to humans and sentient objects, but they're all united by their ability to tap into the human soul. These protagonists are flawed, multifaceted individuals whose stories teach important lessons for young and old audiences alike.

10 Remy

Played by Patton Oswalt

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Born the second son of Django (Brian Dennehy), the leader of a large colony of rats, Remy (Patton Oswalt) wants a life greater than that of a common rat and finds his calling through cooking. After being separated from his family, Remy arrives at the restaurant of his favorite chef, the recently deceased Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett). He ends up forming a partnership with a garbage boy named Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) so that, together, they can become a master chef.

Remy is a wonderful example of a passionate artist who puts as much love and care into his craft as possible. Though he can be stubborn at times and clash with his family and friends, he cares about them deeply, and is willing to place himself in harm's way to help them. His story stands tall as one of the most important of any Pixar film: that everyone has the potential to create something beautiful if given the chance.

Ratatouille A rat who can cook makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous Paris restaurant. Release Date June 28, 2007 Director Brad Bird , Jan Pinkava Cast Patton Oswalt , Ian Holm , Lou Romano , Brian Dennehy Peter Sohn , Peter O'Toole Runtime 110

9 WALL-E

Played by Ben Burtt

Image via Pixar

In the far future, when the Earth is too polluted to support human life, the Buy n Large Corporation tasks thousands of robots to clean up the mess while humanity travels around the stars in the spaceship Axion. Seven hundred years later, only one robot, called WALL-E (Ben Burtt) is left operational, but he has developed a level of sentience. When not working, he watches old films, plays with discarded toys, and longs to find companionship.

WALL-E is one of cinema's best robot characters, which is even more impressive due to his limited dialogue. His personality is like a curious child eager to make discoveries and share them with as many friends as possible, and lend a helping hand when he sees others in need. Burtt's performance might be modulated to sound more robotic, but he manages to emphasize WALL-E's innocence and soul, showing that, though he may be mechanical, he is as compassionate as the best of humanity.

WALL-E In the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind. Release Date June 22, 2008 Director Andrew Stanton Cast Ben Burtt , Elissa Knight , Jeff Garlin Fred Willard , MacInTalk , John Ratzenberger

8 Carl Fredricksen

Played by Ed Asner

Image via Disney

As children, Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) and his wife, Ellie (Elie Docter) wanted nothing more than to travel to Paradise Falls in South America, but the trials and tribulations of life got in the way until Ellie got sick and died. Now alone, Carl tries to remain in their home as the neighbourhood is torn down for construction but has to be removed when he injures a construction worker. However, Carl decides to fulfill his wife's dream and attaches hundreds of balloons to his house to fly it to Paradise Falls.

Carl is the oldest Pixar protagonist in terms of physical age, allowing them to explore themes around old age and living after the loss of one's spouse. Though his pain leaves Carl a little antisocial and slow to change his ways, there's a good man buried underneath. It gets a chance to come to the surface through his interactions with a young boy named Russel (Jordan Nagai), who helps to remind him of positive thinking and reconnect with his inner adventurous child.

Up (2009) Release Date May 29, 2009 Director Pete Docter Cast Ed Asner , Christopher Plummer , Jordan Nagai , Bob Peterson Runtime 1 hr 36 min

7 Sully

Played by John Goodman

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

After dropping out of Monsters University, James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and his friend, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) get jobs working at Mosters Inc. With Mike acting as his partner, Sully works as a scarer, collecting the screams of humans to use as power, and is on his way to breaking the company's scare record. However, when a human child is found in the monster world, Sully and Mike find themselves wrapped up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Sully begins the film as a hard worker who cares only about doing a good job, keeping up morale in the workplace, and aspires to leave his mark on his company. The friendship that he develops with the human girl, who he nicknames Boo (Mary Gibbs), helps him to see things from the human perspective and realize the unethical side of his work. His relationship with Mike is nothing short of iconic, with Sully acting as the calm, level-headed big guy to Mike's loud, neurotic little guy.

Monsters Inc. In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, two monsters realize things may not be what they think. Release Date November 1, 2001 Director Pete Docter , David Silverman , Lee Unkrich Cast John Goodman , Billy Crystal , Mary Gibbs , Steve Buscemi , James Coburn , Jennifer Tilly Runtime 92

6 Mr. Incredible

Played by Craig T. Nelson

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

Famed for his super strength and durability, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) was once one of the most active and beloved superheroes until multiple lawsuits and public opinion forced superheroes into retirement. Fifteen years later, Robert Parr works a job that he hates while trying to be a good husband and father to his superhero family. One day, a mysterious woman named Mirage (Elizabeth Peña) offers him a chance to come out of retirement, and he all but jumps at the chance.

Mr. Incredible is a wonderful take on a superhero because his central conflict is something universal. As we age, it is natural to look back and long for the glory days, but living too much in the past means that you forsake the present. Yet even when he is down and depressed, Mr. Incredible lives up to the ideals of a superhero, doing what he can to help those in need even if it costs him his job, and doing what he can to love and support his family.

5 Marlin

Played by Albert Brooks

Image via Disney

After losing his wife and their thousands of eggs to a barracuda, Marlin (Albert Brooks) dedicates himself to protecting his one surviving child, Nemo (Alexander Gould). Unfortunately, this trauma leaves Marlin protective of Nemo to the point of denying him the chance to experience the world. During an act of rebellion against his father, Nemo is abducted by a diver, forcing Marin to traverse the wide ocean to get him back.

Marlin is another character whose story and lesson feel made more for adults than children. While rescuing his son, he realizes that, while he can't protect his son from the world, he doesn't need to, because Nemo is a capable child. Meeting the various individuals who inhabit the open ocean also teaches him to overcome his fears and take more leaps of faith, though he never quite loses his edge of cynicism.

Finding Nemo After his son is captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, a timid clownfish sets out on a journey to bring him home. Release Date May 30, 2003 Director Andrew Stanton , Lee Unkrich Cast Albert Brooks , Ellen DeGeneres , Alexander Gould , Willem Dafoe , Brad Garrett , Allison Janney Runtime 100

4 Dory

Played by Ellen DeGeneres

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Born in an aquarium, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) was sucked out into the open ocean as a child. Due to her short-term memory loss, she is unable to find her way home and has a hard time making friends. She eventually bumps into Marlin on his quest to find Nemo and proves to be an invaluable ally despite her setbacks.

Dory is one of the most recognized Pixar characters for a reason. Despite carrying pain and sadness due to her inability to find her way home, Dory approaches life with a positive can-do attitude and is always willing to try new things, no matter how ridiculous they sound. This is further accentuated through DeGeneres' voicework, which gives Dory such sincerity and innocence behind every word.

3 Jessie

Played by Joan Cusack

image via Buena Vista

Originally owned by a young girl named Emily, Jessie (Joan Cusack) was abandoned when she grew up, and was eventually found by a toy collector named Al (Wayne Knight). This left massive damage to Jessie's psyche, leaving her with a fear of confined spaces and a low sense of self-worth. However, things improve when she meets her sheriff, Woody (Tom Hanks), who helps her get taken in by his human, Andy (John Morris).

Toy Story 2 is considered one of those rare sequels that surpasses the original, and Jessie's character is a strong reason for this. She's a wonderfully complex character who tries to mask her insecurities under a happy, never-say-die attitude, only to confront them through her talks with Woody. Later sequels and specials see Jessie continue to confront her fears and prove herself a loyal friend regardless of the situation.

Toy Story 2 When Woody is stolen by a toy collector, Buzz and his friends set out on a rescue mission to save Woody before he becomes a museum toy property with his roundup gang Jessie, Prospector, and Bullseye. Release Date November 24, 1999 Director John Lasseter , Ash Brannon , Lee Unkrich Cast Kelsey Grammer , Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Joan Cusack Don Rickles , Jim Varney Runtime 92 minutes

2 Woody

Played by Tom Hanks

Based on a popular puppet series from the 1950s, Woody is the favorite toy of Andy Davis. Whenever Andy isn't around, Woody comes to life and acts as a leader and moderator for his fellow toys, keeping peace and order. However, things change when Andy receives a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allan) action figure for his birthday.

Throughout the Toy Story franchise, Woody is constantly growing and learning about the importance of life and all its stages. Though he knows Andy will outgrow him, he doesn't let it get him down, because the memories he forged with Andy were important and helped shape his personality. Though he can sometimes fall into jealousy and moments of insecurity, Woody proves himself time and time again to be a loyal, wise, and trusted companion who can organize and motivate like no other.

Toy Story A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman action figure supplants him as top toy in a boy's bedroom. Release Date October 30, 1995 Director John Lasseter Cast Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Don Rickles , Jim Varney , Wallace Shawn , John Ratzenberger Runtime 81

1 Buzz Lightyear

Played by Tim Allan

Image via Walt Disney Studios

When Buss Lightyear is introduced to the rest of Andy's toys, he believes himself to be a real space ranger committed to defending the galaxy from tyranny, only to be taught the harsh reality of his situation. Though he and Woody start as rivals, the two form a strong friendship, and Woody helps Buzz come to terms with his role as a toy. He becomes the secondary leader for Andy's toys and is always ready to jump into action, especially to protect his friends.

Though Woody is the protagonist of Toy Story, there is no denying that Buzz has had a much larger impact on popular culture. He is everything a hero should be: courageous, loyal, active, and capable of adapting quickly to any situation, no matter the danger. Then there is his long list of iconic catchphrases, with the most standout being, "To infinity and beyond!"

Toy Story 3 The toys are mistakenly delivered to a day-care center instead of the attic right before Andy leaves for college, and it's up to Woody to convince the other toys that they weren't abandoned and to return home. Release Date June 16, 2010 Director Lee Unkrich Cast Ned Beatty , Don Rickles , Michael Keaton Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Joan Cusack Runtime 103

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Pixar Villains, Ranked